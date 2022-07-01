A full moon rises behind the Tower of David in Jerusalem's Old City June 12, 2022. The Tower of David, also known as the Citadel, is an ancient citadel located near the Jaffa Gate entrance to the Old City of Jerusalem.
Is 66:10-14c; Ps 66:1-3, 4-5, 6-7, 16, 20; Gal 6:14-18; Lk 10:1-12, 17-20
Every first Sunday of May we celebrate Mother’s Day. It is a special moment to honor and remember the one and only gift that God gave to each of us, the woman who said yes to our gift of life. It’s natural when we hear “mother” to immediately think of our mom yet today’s readings expand that concept to include the City of God’s people. Born naturally to our earthly Mother and born again as a new creature of God through the waters of baptism, let us consider what it means to be part of the “Israel of God” with Jerusalem as our “mother.”
Our first reading today from the Prophet Isaiah describes the City of Jerusalem to its displaced citizens due to the Babylonians overtaking their city, destroying it and enslaving them. After 40 years of Babylonian exile, God promises to restore His displaced people to their Holy City — it will be made new. When we think of cities we imagine a place inhabited by a large number of people. We think of homes, buildings, streets and a structure of civic governance. But Isaiah describes the New Jerusalem in vivid family-like language.
Jerusalem is more than a city for the people of Israel, it is like their mother — a mother that protects, nurtures, plays with and loves her children. It’s a place like no other.
The idea of Jerusalem being made new by God and described in femine terminology as daughter, bride and mother also shows up at the end of the Book of Revelation where the New Jerusalem comes down out of heaven and rests on the earth. The inhabitants of this city are those who believe in God and are saved by his son, Jesus the Lamb of God. Baptized in Christ we make up the inhabitants of God’s City, which is his bride the Church. That is why we hear the phrase “Holy Mother Church.” The Church is more than a building or an institution, it is the New Jerusalem and as St. Paul describes in our second reading this Sunday to the Galatians — it is the “Israel of God,” a covenant people who belong to God.
In today’s Gospel Jesus sends his disciples to be laborer’s for the harvest. Rejoicing in God and find loving comfort in Jerusalem our Mother, may God bring a rich harvest of souls to grow and populate His Holy City that not even death can ever destroy.
Father Brian Campbell is a priest of the Diocese of Palm Beach.
