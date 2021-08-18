Sunday, Aug. 22
I make dozens of daily decisions. When my alarm beeps, I have to decide whether to get up or hit snooze. In no time, I rack up decisions to say my prayers, eat breakfast, and check my cell phone.
If you are married, you can let your wife fill up the gas tank or you can decide to stay married and fill up the gas tank yourself. Decisions.
Some decisions change your life and the lives of others. Do you put your mother in a nursing home or care for her at home? Do you take the chemo or go home with hospice? Do you get active in a political campaign or sit in the bleachers?
Before crossing the Jordan River into the Promised Land, Joshua told the people that it was decision time. On the one hand, the Lord God had brought them out of Egypt and through the desert. He had decidedly committed himself to the lowly Israelites. “You will be my people, and I will be your God.” On the other hand, the foreign gods had blessed the Amorites with abundant land and crops. Joshua put it point blank. “Decide today whom you will serve.”
The people following Jesus had to decide. The Jesus who fed the multitude was their kind of wonderworker. The Jesus who told them, “I am the bread of life,” who claimed his teaching was greater than Moses’, “The words I have spoken to you are Spirit and life,” and who called God his Father was more than they could stomach. Many left him.
Peter made his decision. When Jesus said to the Twelve, “Do you also want to leave?” Simon Peter answered him, “Master, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life” (John 6:67-69).
Because of their decision to follow Jesus, Peter and the disciples went on to see Jesus heal the man born blind and raise his friend Lazarus from the dead. They witnessed Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection from the grave.
Had they left Jesus and gone back to fishing, Peter and the disciples would have missed all of that. Their lives would not have changed. What is more, human history itself would not have changed.
Through the disciples who decided to follow Jesus, countless generations have heard the good news, that God has made an irrevocable decision and sent his only Son to save them even as he saved the people from slavery in Egypt. They have been given the chance to make that life-changing decision for the Lord.
“Decide today whom you will serve.”
To take to prayer: What was a decision you made that changed your life in the Lord?
Father David Scotchie is pastor of Nativity Parish in Longwood
