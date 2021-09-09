Sunday, Sept. 12
Is 50:5-9a; Ps 116:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 8-9; Jas 2:14-18; Mk 8:27-35
Do we want to know who Jesus is? Do we want to imitate Jesus in what he does? These two questions may seem similar, but they are quite different in their meaning.
In this Sunday’s Gospel, St. Peter recognizes Jesus’ true identity, which is certainly a great privilege that he is given (cf. Mk 8:29).. Though St. Mark does not give us the details that St. Matthew gives (“You are Peter and upon this Rock I will build my Church…;” Mt 16:18), this passage (Mk 8:27–35) is the hinge upon which all of Mark’s Gospel turns. Peter’s faith expresses the truth about who Jesus is, but he is not yet capable of accepting the whole truth of Jesus’ mission. The rest of the Gospel of Mark will make clear how the mission of Jesus flows directly from his identity.
Jesus begins to make that connection when he announces his passion, death, and resurrection: “the Son of Man must suffer greatly and be rejected by the elders, the chief priests, and the scribes, and be killed, and rise after three days” (Mk 8:31). Peter will have none of that (cf. Mk 8:32). When Jesus corrects Peter and goes on to explain how his mission connects to the mission of each of his followers, he does so to insist that the only way to follow him is to reverence his cross and to accept one’s own share in the passion: “Whoever wishes to come after me must deny himself, take up his cross, and follow me. For whoever wishes to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for my sake and that of the gospel will save it” (Mk 8:34–35).
Jesus will identify himself throughout the remainder of Mark’s Gospel with the Suffering Servant of Isaiah, about whom we read in the First Reading: “I gave my back to those who beat me, my cheeks to those who plucked my beard; my face I did not shield from buffets and spitting” (Is 50:6). Jesus fulfills the prophecy of Isaiah. Notice that the Suffering Servant is not just having terrible things done to him. He allows it, because it is part of his mission: “I have set my face like flint, knowing that I shall not be put to shame” (Is 50:7). For Jesus, his identity as the Son of God leads him to give his life. What happens to Jesus is not just something done to him. He knows it is coming and accepts it as the way to fulfill his saving mission.
In the Second reading, St. James calls us to put our faith into action (cf. Jas 2:14–18). As we come to know and fall more deeply in love with Christ, our challenge is to follow him more faithfully each day. That means coming to love the cross as well. Loving the cross and carrying it with love is a key sign that we are in fact demonstrating our faith from our works (cf. Jas 2:18).
As we all consider our lives, there are for all of us, I am sure, many ways in which the cross has been present. Consider situations of pain and suffering among your loved ones, of concern for the crises in the Church and in the world, of struggles facing the pandemic that seems to have no end, of longing for a time when there can be understanding among members of civil society. In all of these situations, the cross is present. Can we find Jesus there? Can we follow him there?
We would like to be able to know Jesus without the cross. Sometimes people do not like going into Catholic churches because of our depictions of the crucifixion. I’ve been asked before, “Isn’t he risen from the dead?” Without the cross, though, we cannot really know and share the life of Jesus, who is the Christ of God. Without the cross, we cannot experience the life of the resurrection.
Father Alfredo Hernandez is rector/president of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boyton Beach.
