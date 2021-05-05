Sunday, May 9
Sixth Sunday of Easter
Acts 10:25-26, 34-35, 44-48; Ps 98:1, 2-3, 3-4; 1 Jn 4:7-10; Jn 15:9-17
St. John the Evangelist is usually considered to be the so-called “Beloved Disciple.” Perhaps it is because he so enjoyed the love of the Lord Jesus, even allowed to lay his head against the Lord’s chest, that of all the New Testament authors he is the one who expresses in the most perfect way the meaning of Christ’s love means and how the Christian should respond to that love.
This Sixth Sunday of Easter, the readings tell us about Christian love. The second reading is taken from The First Letter of John (4:7–10) and the Gospel also comes from St. John (15:9–17). The first reading, while not addressing love concretely, speaks to us of the source of our ability to love, the gift of the Holy Spirit.
Too often Christian morality can seem to be about as a series of prohibitions. All of moral norms to which we hold as Catholics are binding, no doubt, but they can only make sense from the perspective of the primary commandment for the Christian, the commandment to love.
In the section we will read on Sunday from his first letter, St. John says, “Beloved, let us love one another, because love is of God; everyone who loves is begotten by God and knows God” (1 Jn 4:7). It is only when we truly love, when we put others first, that we truly live like those who know Jesus, that we truly live like Jesus. And this love cannot be a general thing, but must be very concrete. Therefore, every day we should ask ourselves these questions: Who is the Lord calling me to love today? How specifically should I love this person?
As we do this, we will realize how difficult it can sometimes be really to love. I think of the husband who doesn’t know how he can continue to care for a sick wife and raise his children. Or of the woman who doesn’t think she has the courage to take care of her elderly parents and of her work and her family. I consider the doctor who worries about the effect it would have on his or her practice to stop prescribing contraceptives. I imagine the young woman with a vocation to religious life, who is troubled by the fear of being different from her friends. And I think of the 18 graduates of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary being ordained as priests in these weeks; their call to pour themselves out in perfect love for their whole lives makes no sense if we measure success according to the standards of the world. And in this time of so much division in our country and in the world, as we continue to make our way through the COVID pandemic, we may all wonder if we can really be asked to love people — even in the Church — we may think are so obviously wrong, because the news shows we watch or the social media we follow tell us they so obviously are.
In all these situations, loving is tough. We may doubt our own ability to love. Here we must insist that we cannot love, as we are asked to love as Christians, on our own. St. John insists on this point: “love is of God.” This means that loving is not something we do by our own power — though our free will is necessary — but the gift of God, who allows us to truly love. In addition, it is Jesus’ example and the grace he communicates to us that allows us to love as he calls us to do: “In this is love: not that we have loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son as expiation for our sins” (1 Jn 4:10). If we, like the Cornelius and his household, have received the gift of the Holy Spirit (cf. Acts 10:44), then we need to love as the Holy Spirit empowers us to do, first of all by proclaiming the awesome love of Christ to all we meet.
Therefore, it is because God has loved in his Son and poured out his Holy Spirit upon us that we can hope to give our own lives in love. Jesus says this clearly to his disciples: “As the Father loves me, so I also love you. Remain in my love. If you keep my commandments, you will remain in my love, just as I have kept my Father’s commandments and remain in his love” (Jn 15:9–10). Again we return to the idea of commandments, but not as something abstract or external to us, but as our call to imitate the love of Jesus, his faithfulness, which is perfect love indeed.
As we celebrate Mother’s Day this Sunday, we thank God because for so many of us, our mothers have given us the best proof that this love, which sometimes can seem impossible to imitate, can be lived. Mothers have known God’s love as they have received from him the gift of their sons and daughters, and they are the first to give themselves to their children. Our mothers and all of us can, by the power of the Holy Spirit poured into our hearts, remain in the love of Jesus.
Father Alfredo Hernandez is rector/president of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boyton Beach.