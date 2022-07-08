Sunday, July 14
Dt 30:10-14; Ps 69:14, 17, 30-31, 33-34, 36-37; Col 1:15-20; Lk 10:25-37
“Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest one of all?” Most of us have heard this phrase usually within the context of a person who likes looking at themselves a bit too much in the mirror.
Virtually all of us have looked in a mirror and have seen a clear image of ourselves and know what we look like. This Sunday, the Scriptures bring us to look in the mirror of the Spirit. In faith we encounter what the invisible God looks like. We find God fully reflected in Jesus. And to a lesser degree, yet nevertheless, God is truly reflected in the people we least expect.
Our second reading today from St. Paul’s letter to the Colossians gives one of the New Testament’s most potent statements on the divine nature of Christ: “Christ Jesus is the image of the invisible God.”
If you go and look in the mirror, the image you are going to see will be nothing else and no one else other than you. On a literal level, St. Paul is stating that Jesus is God; if you see Jesus, you see God. Everything that has been created was created through him and for him.
It is this very same Jesus, the living image of God, who is asked by an accomplished religious Jewish man the fundamental spiritual question: “What must a person do to be saved?” Did Jesus answer something like this? — “All that you need to do is accept me into your heart as your personal Lord and savior.”
While that may be a popular thing to say among various Christian groups today, pay careful attention to how Jesus responds to this quesiton regarding the salvation of our souls. Jesus turns the question into another question: “What is written in the law? How do you read it?” The devout Jewish man, knowing the Torah well, recites two Commandments: Love God and love your neighbor. Jesus affirms his answer by saying: “Do this and you will live.”
That wasn’t enough information for this man so he presses Jesus further: “And who is my neighbor?” Usually we think of people that live nearby or people in our community that we share some commonality with us. In the parable of the Good Samaritan, Jesus virtually blows up that preconception. In this story, Jesus presents a Jewish man traveling alone who was targeted by bandits. Left penniless and near death from being beaten, the man is desperate. In this story his fellow religious see him and continue to walk by thinking someone else will take care of him. Who is it that ends of caring for this man? A Samaritan. Samaritans were seen as Jews who changed the Bible to fit their interpretation of things and had separated themselves from the practice of normal Orthodox Judaism. Basically, Samaritans were seen as crazy heretics.
Who was the neighbor to this man at death’s door? “The one who showed him mercy.” This must have been a difficult answer for this devout Orthodox man to give. It’s one thing to believe in something and it’s another thing to put it into practice in our works.
This week let us go to Jesus and find in Him the embodiment of God’s image. Let us ask him to have the boldness and courage to put our faith to work in reaching out to those we like the least, those we find irritating or even repugnant. We just might find the Image of God, a new neighbor and the salvation of our souls.
Father Brian Campbell is a priest of the Diocese of Palm Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.