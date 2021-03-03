Sunday, March 7
Third Sunday of Lent
Ex 20: 1-17; Ps 19; 1 Cor 1:22-25; Jn 2:13-25
The first readings of the Sundays of Lent have been about sacred pacts between the Lord and his people. The Lord made a covenant with Noah and all humanity. He promised never again to destroy the world. The sign of the covenant was a rainbow. The Lord made another covenant with Abraham. He promised that Abraham’s descendants in faith would be as countless as the stars in the sky and a blessing to the nations.
This 3rd Sunday of Lent, the Lord makes yet another covenant. At Mount Sinai in the desert, the Lord said to Moses and the people, “See what I did for you. I carried you on eagles’ wings out of Egypt. I brought you to myself. Even though the entire world is mine, I have chosen you as a special people to me. You will be for me a kingdom of priests and a holy nation. I will be your God and you will be my people” (see Exodus 19).
Before the people even knew the Lord, he was acting on their behalf. He had freed them from generations of slavery in Egypt. He had rescued them through the Red Sea. He had fed them in the desert and kept them alive. From all the mighty nations in the world, the Lord had chosen the lowly Hebrews to be his own.
At Mt. Sinai, the Lord revealed himself to them. He would lead them to the Promised Land where they could live in peace. He would forge an enduring relationship of trust with the people. All that the people had to decide was that they could do no worse with the Lord as their God than they had done on their own.
It was a no-brainer. If not for the Lord, they would still be slaves in Egypt. With the Lord, they had hope for a better life. They had been given the incredible offer of God’s own life. All they had to do was to say, “Yes! We are your people, you are our God.”
A banana has two parts, the skin and the fruit. No one eats the skin. Yet who would buy a banana without a skin? Without a skin, the banana fruit quickly becomes mush. It spoils and smells, not even good for banana bread. The skin protects and preserves the fruit.
In the same way, the rules of religion protect and preserve the relationship with the Lord. As the purpose of the banana skin is to protect and preserve the fruit, the purpose of the rules of religion is a flourishing relationship with the Lord. Yes, there are rules. Yes, there are better ways and worse ways to live your relationship with the Lord. But the living heart (the banana!) is your relationship with the Lord.
The core rules and “thou shall nots” protecting the covenant became known as the Ten Commandments. Those who observed the covenant thrived in a living relationship with the Lord.
Soon enough, the people were unfaithful to the covenant. Yet the Lord did not walk away. Rather, he doubled down! We will see in the coming Sundays of Lent and especially during Holy Week how the Lord made a new and eternal covenant for the forgiveness of sins. The rule for this covenant is love. The sign of this covenant is Christ on the cross. The memorial of this covenant is the Mass. We are his people, he is our God.
To take to prayer: How has the Lord been faithful to you?
Father David Scotchie is pastor of Nativity Parish in Longwood.