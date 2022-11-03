Sunday, Nov. 6
This week we enter into the month of November and those from the north are familiar with the change of season about to take place as fall turns into the frosty cold of winter. God is sending us a message through nature and it’s movement of seasons. Spring, the metamorphosis and budding of new life. Summer, life in its full green vigor. Fall, the changing and fading of life. Winter, the frost of deathly barrenness and hibernation. Within this natural backdrop of the changing seasons our church remembers and prays in a special way for the souls of the faithful departed. This Sunday’s Scripture readings enter into our November as we call to mind the mystery of eternal life and the resurrection of the dead.
That which lies beyond the veil of death is a question that has been part of our human experience since the beginning of time. In the history of the Bible, discussion of the afterlife develops throughout the Old Testament period leading to two camps of thought by the time of Jesus. The Pharisees, Essenes and Alexandrian Jews believed in the afterlife and a future bodily resurrection; the Sadducees did not. Death for the Sadducees meant: no soul, no final day of resurrection, show’s over, lights out. That’s why the Sadducees are sad, you see. Complicating the matter, the Sadducees only believed that the first five books of the Bible alone were inspired scripture and those books do not make much reference to the afterlife. So we can see that by the time of Jesus not only was there disagreement among the Jews about the meaning of life after death, but also what books comprised the inspired scriptures.
Knowing that Jesus affirms the reality of life after death and of the re-unification of the soul with the body in the resurrection on the final day of judgment, the Sadducees quote a law from the Torah to confound Jesus. The Torah states that in case of a man’s death, the brother of the deceased man is to marry the deceased widow to care for her in a time and world when women were often left destitute. In this financial provision the Sadducees propose that the woman married her husband’s brother, then he died. Then the woman married the next brother so on and so forth until she had married all seven of the brothers. In the afterlife, whose wife will she be?
Jesus, aware of what the Sadducees believed, answered them on their own turf by quoting from the Book of Exodus, the second book of the Torah. When God revealed Himself to Moses in the burning bush, God said that He is the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac and the God of Jacob. Jesus makes this point: God is not the God of the dead (which to the Sadducees means that they are now non-existent), but of the living – for all are alive unto Him (to be alive means that they still exist). In the world to come we will live like the angels, not in the sexual or carnal relationships we are accustomed to here on earth. In this answer, Jesus confounds the Sadducees attempt to confound him.
Every Sunday we profess in Mass: “I look forward to the resurrection of the dead and the life of the world to come.” Do we believe it? As we begin November, let us consider how we are living our lives with the short time God has given us. The time is soon coming when you and I, once green with vigor, like the leaves of the fall, will have come to an end and inevitably meet the cool frost of death. Jesus assures us that those who die in Him, though they appear dead in this world, are fully alive to God. With faith let us pray:
Eternal rest grant to thy faithful departed O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon them. May they rest in peace, Amen.
Father Brian Campbell is a priest of the Diocese of Palm Beach.
