Sunday, July 2
Thirteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time
2 Kgs 4:8-11, 14-16a; Ps 89:2-3, 16-17, 18-19; Rom 6:3-4, 8-11; Mt 10:37-42
“I’m going all in!” This expression says that one has made a commitment, that there is no going back. Whether in games of chance or in life, the bet has been made. In today’s Gospel passage from chapter 10 of St. Matthew, the shocking call of Jesus to love him more than anyone else, even parents or children, only makes sense in the context of Jesus’ call to go “all in.” Now, of course, Jesus does not use this expression that is taken from gambling, but he says so in different words: “Whoever does not take up his cross and follow me is not worthy of me. Whoever finds his life will lose it, and whoever loses his life for my sake will find it.”
In the Letter to the Romans, St. Paul speaks of the fruits of sharing the cross of Christ, indicating that we share in that cross by baptism: “If, then, we have died with Christ, believe that we shall also live with him.” Holding nothing back is essential to living out the full meaning of our baptismal call; holding nothing back is essential to “live in newness of life.”
I just finished two weeks of modules with the Seminary Formation Council (SFC), a program for seminary formation staff from all over the country and several other countries (as far away as New Zealand and Australia). We have the privilege of hosting SFC programs at St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary several times a year. To see about 50 priests and lay formators take part in leading or learning about the hugely important work of seminary formation helps me see the meaning of “all in.” They are giving themselves completely to the mission to which God has called them to.
In addition to my work with seminarians, I love to work with couples preparing for marriage. I do not do as many weddings as I used to, but I recently had the privilege of celebrating the wedding of one of my nephews. To witness a groom and a bride say that they are willing to give themselves completely, one to the other, as the concrete expression of their total yes to God’s love, in an awesome expression of being “all in.” In the movie Spider-man 3, from way back in 2007, there is a scene in which the superhero’s alter-ego, Peter Parker, asks his Aunt May whether he should propose marriage to his girlfriend, Mary Jane. Aunt May’s response is key to the success of any marriage and is key to following Jesus: “You must be ready to put her before yourself. Are you ready to do that?”
To put a wife or husband first, to put the Church first, to go “all in” with the essential commitments of life requires, for the Christian, to commitment oneself totally to Christ first. A challenge is being able to trust that he will keep his promises to us. The Old Testament example of Elisha responding to the need of the couple who cared for him and the assurance of Jesus in the Gospel that we will receive our reward for what we do for those who are acting in his name, both give us confidence that God keeps his word to us.
I think of an elderly priest who has served years as a pastor, who continues to work at a parish well into his 80’s. I think of a husband or wife who cares for a sick spouse. I think of parents loving and protecting a handicapped child. I think of retired couples reaching retirement age who care for their parents who are in their 90’s. In all of these cases, the faithfulness to the human relationship is not taking away from the total commitment to Christ, but is an expression of that total commitment.
How are you being called to go “all in” in your relationship to Jesus and his Church and in your relationships with others? What are you holding back? Perhaps in the quiet of a midsummer’s eve this coming week, it would be good to ask these questions. Bring them to prayer. Do not be afraid of going all in for Christ. Know that he keeps his promises.
Father Alfredo Hernandez is the Rector/President of the St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach.
