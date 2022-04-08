This year has been difficult. Divisive politics, soaring inflation and the deadly war in Ukraine. These things have left us feeling our human fragility and a lot of uncertainty. In the midst of these difficulties we have had a true Lent in more ways than one. As we begin Holy Week, let us now enter in remembrance the final week of our Lord, bringing to him our burdens and needs.
Today’s Mass usually opens with the blessing of palms and the reading of the Palm Sunday narrative from the Gospel of St. Luke. By the time Jesus enters into Jerusalem he completed an extraordinary three years of teaching, preaching, miracle working, laughing, crying and caring for multitudes of people. He and the 12 disciples had traveled from northern Galilee all the way to the southern Desert regions of the Dead Sea, back and forth, without the aid of trains, plains or automobiles. Even without Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, word about Jesus had spread so successfully that his name and his followers appear in the writings of two well known non-Christian 1st century historians. Also consider that at the time of the first Palm Sunday the Jewish people had been under occupation for centuries by foreign governments – Syrian, Babylonian, Greek and now Roman. They are hoping for freedom, praying and waiting for the long awaited Messiah who would set them free. Many of them are thinking that it’s going to come in terms of a political revolution and an earthly kingdom.
Nearly 950 years before the birth of Christ, Solomon succeeded his father as King of Israel (1 Kings 1:32-40). As the new young King, Solomon the Son of David made his triumphal appearance in Jerusalem...riding on a donkey, welcomed by rejoicing crowds. Kings usually ride on horses – a symbol of war and power but Solomon rides on a donkey - a symbol of peace and a peaceful reign. A thousand years later the Messiah, the Son of David is revealed. He is the new young King riding into Jerusalem on a donkey, welcomed by rejoicing crowds. Jesus fulfills what the people of Israel were praying and hoping for – but with a surprise. As Son of David his Kingdom begins on earth from Jerusalem. Truly human, Jesus accomplishes the work of salvation and the establishment of the Kingdom within our world of created time and space. That part was expected. Here is the part that was not expected: He is the Eternal Son of the Father, His Kingdom will not merely be an earthly rule confined to this world. The Reign of Israel’s Messiah points us to the supernatural Reign of God, the Kingdom of Heaven, the gateway from time to eternity, from earth to heaven.
Contrary to the thinking of zealot political revolutionaries like Judas Iscariot, Israel’s true enemy is not the Romans or any other earthly foe, but the Satanic foe. Jesus will bring freedom and peace where it is needed the most -- in the depths of our troubled conscience and fallen nature. This Palm Sunday you and I welcome the Savior, a young King riding on a donkey into Jerusalem. Don’t be fooled by his humble and youthful appearance. He is the Almighty Prince of Peace, the King of Kings, the Beginning and the End. In Holy Week Jesus shows us the path to heaven by the way of the cross. With so much going on in our lives and all around us in the world, let us enter with our Lord into Holy Week by taking up our cross and following him. We join the ancient crowds of Jerusalem today and cry out: “Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord! O King of Israel, Hosanna in the Highest.”
Father Brian Campbell is a priest of the Diocese of Palm Beach
