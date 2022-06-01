Sunday, June 5
Pentecost Sunday
Acts 2:1-11; Ps 104:1, 24, 29-30, 31, 34; 1 Cor 12:3b-7, 12-13; Jn 20:19-23
I’ll never forget the look on people’s faces, and also the way they tried to cover their heads, during a celebration of Confirmation at St. Joseph’s College, back in the days when I was the college chaplain. The “covering their heads” part I’ll get to in a moment.
It was a beautiful Spring afternoon, and everything was ready in the campus chapel. The Bishop was arriving soon—and as I was making my final preparations in the church—I looked up to see that several birds, mourning doves to be exact, had flown in through the open chapel windows, and were now engaged in dramatic flight patterns over the pews of the chapel!
In a scene nothing short of the Three Stooges or Amazing Home Videos, you should have witnessed me, broom in hand, yelling and screaming like Mel Gibson doing battle in Braveheart, trying to chase these birds out of the chapel.
Then it dawned on me—maybe the birds would lay low, stay perched in a rafter until Confirmation started, and then, once they were in flight, people would think it was a miracle—and the Holy Spirit had made a surprise guest appearance! Now that would have added some spice and drama to the Sacrament!
That’s actually not such a strange idea. I read once that back in Rome in the 10th century, those folks really knew how to do it up big for the feast of Pentecost.
In the high vaulted ceilings of the cathedrals in those days, there were secret trap doors, drilled through the cathedral rooftops. During Pentecost Masses, someone would clamber up on the roof, and at the appropriate moment during the liturgy, they would release live doves through these holes. From out of the painted skies and clouds of the cathedral ceiling frescoes, swooping, diving symbols of the Holy Spirit would descend toward the people below. At the same moment, the choirboys would break into the whooshing and drumming sound of a holy windstorm. Finally, as the doves were flying and the winds were rushing, once again, from the ceiling holes came bushels and bushels of rose petals, showered down upon the people. These red, flickering bits of flowers symbolized tongues of flame falling upon all who waited below in faith.
They called these openings to the sky in medieval churches Holy Spirit holes!
I believe, we are still in need of Holy Spirit holes—dramatic openings to the rush of God’s wind, to the burning graces of the Spirit.
Sometimes, we insulate our churches, our souls, and ourselves so much that there’s no room for the Spirit to enter, to stir up our faith and action. Sometimes, we are so closed off to one another—even those with whom we are rubbing shoulders in our pews—that there’s no desire for fire, no desire for the deeper communion that goes beyond consuming the sacred host. Sometimes, the spaces of our minds and hearts are so tightly drawn that there’s no room for anything new to break in and set us on fire.
Are there any Holy Spirit holes open in your church, in your home, in your workplace, amongst your circle of friends? Are you willing this Pentecost day to become a Holy Spirit hole in the life of your faith community, in the life of someone who desperately needs the fire and rush and enthusiasm of the Holy Spirit?
Anyone ready to raise the roof?
Father Berinti serves as pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Melbourne Beach.
