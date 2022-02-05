Sunday, Feb. 6
Is 6:1-2a, 3-8; Ps 138:1-2, 2-3, 4-5, 7-8; 1 Cor 15:1-11; Lk 5:1-11
The call of Simon Peter, James and John, while they were washing their nets, is at the center of this Sunday’s Gospel. Jesus promises Simon: “Do not be afraid; from now on you will be catching men” (Luke 5:11). After they experience the miracle of a great miraculous catch the disciples are amazed and follow Jesus immediately.
This passage speaks first of all about the importance for all of us to respond to the invitation to follow Jesus. In the Christian life it is essential to be able to hear how the Lord is calling us. To be able to hear and respond, we need to be attentive. In this Sunday’s first reading from Isaiah, we read, “I heard the voice of the Lord saying, ‘Whom shall I send? Who will go for us?’ ‘Here I am,’ I said; ‘send me!’” (Isaiah 6:11).
As a seminary rector, these passages certainly touch my heart. I ask you to pray much for priestly and religious vocations, so that those whom the Lord is calling may respond to that invitation, like Isaiah, like Simon Peter and James and John. It is difficult for young people today to set aside the cares, as well as the toys, that fill their lives long enough to be able to listen to another person, much less to listen to God. However, there are many young people whose hearts long to give themselves totally to others. We should all strive to help them be more open to the invitation the Lord might be making to them, whatever it may be. I certainly have had the joy of seeing the wonders God can do in the hearts of young people who are not afraid to follow Him.
At the same time, Sunday’s Gospel helps us to continue living the Christian vocation, whether as a priest, deacon or religious, whether as a married, widowed or single person, when we are exhausted and do not see the fruits. How many husbands and fathers have sometimes felt that their efforts with their family has not borne fruit and feel like giving up? How many priests have felt the temptation to leave ministry as they experience the suffering of the Church and don’t think they can do anything about it? How many elderly people have wondered if their lives have been worth it.
In the last four years of his pontificate, Pope Saint John Paul II used the expression duc in altum more than 90 times (“Put out into deep water” [Luke 5:4] ). This invitation from St. John Paul II to encourage us when it seems to us that we have already been working hard, and we do not know how much fruit that work has given. Simon Peter answers Jesus, “Master, we have worked hard all night and have caught nothing, but at your command I will lower the nets” (Luke 5:5). The invitation to keep working was present at the beginning of the vocation of these great apostles, but it is something that all Christians need to continue to hear until the end of our lives.
In the second reading we hear what it is that we need to keep on sharing with the world. St. Paul reminds the Corinthians of the center of the Christian message, what he himself received and what he has passed on: the death and resurrection of Jesus [cf. 1 Cor 15:3–8]. The language he uses here is almost identical to the language in 1 Cor 11:23, where he speaks of the Eucharist. What we are called to keep on sharing with the world, even when it seems as if our efforts may be in vain, is what we have received. What we are called to pass on is nothing less than the message of salvation (the Gospel) and the means of salvation (the Eucharist).
It is impossible for me to know how much effect my effort to “lower the nets” has had in almost 30 years of priesthood. In any event, I know that I have never been alone in this work, but that Jesus has always been with me. All who are seeking to be faithful in the Christian life are invited today to that confidence. At the same time, pray that many young people will hear that message, so that they can know Jesus, and recognizing his call, be able to leave everything to follow him, so that they may say with Isaiah, “Here I am; send me.”
Father Alfredo Hernández is rector/president of St. Vincent dePaul Regional Seminary in Boyton Beach.
