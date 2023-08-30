Sunday, Sept. 3
22nd Sunday of Ordinary Time
Jer 20:7-9; Ps 63:2, 3-4, 5-6, 8-9; Rom 12:1-2; Mt 16:21-27
One of the worst things to experience is the feeling of being ‘duped.’ This is the feeling the Prophet Jeremiah expresses in this Sunday’s first reading. Jeremiah realized that he didn’t have a clue as to what he was getting himself into in following God’s call: “You duped me Lord and I let myself be duped!” Sometimes we think that the decision to follow God will be a constant spiritual ‘high’ and that things will go according to our liking. But St. Paul teaches us this week in his Letter to the Romans that following God requires a serious change from our old self to the new person God has created us to be - “transformed by the renewal of our minds.” So as not to be duped, let us consider this Sunday what it means to follow God’s call and to have the mind of Christ (1 Cor 2:16).
An important symbol of God’s life-altering call can be found in the Old Testament when God calls specific people and changes their names to signify a new covenant relationship He is establishing through them. God calls Abram and Sarai and changes their name to ‘Abraham’ and ‘Sarah.’ The Lord radically alters their lives by making them the great Patriarch and Matriarch of His Chosen People Israel. This past Sunday we heard Jesus do the same exact same thing with his Apostle Simon, Son of Jonah, by changing his name from Simon to ‘Peter,’ or ‘Rock.’ Jesus endows Peter with a life-altering Covenant to be the Patriarch or Holy Father of the New Israel of God, the Church. Bestowed with the ‘Keys of the Kingdom,’ the power to ‘bind and loose’ both on earth and heaven, Peter and his future successors are to govern and teach authoritatively in Christ’s Name. Though storms will shake the Church, Jesus promises that the gates of hell will not prevail.
This Sunday’s Gospel shows us that Peter, and thus every Pope after him, is still a man with a free will, who can go back to his old way of thinking; sometimes he chooses to be more Simon than Peter. After elevating Peter to this covenantal patriarchy, Jesus goes on to share with the Twelve Apostles the unpleasant news that He will be rejected, suffer, die, and be raised from the dead three days later. The idea of the Messiah being rejected, suffering, and dying was not part of the Jewish understanding of the Messiah’s mission. Quite the contrary. They thought that the long-awaited Messiah would be an earthly king who would re-establish the long-lost Kingdom of David on earth. This is why people sometimes try to carry Jesus away in the Gospels ‘to make him King.’ They believed the Messiah would cast out Israel’s enemies (which at this time was the Roman Empire) and bring all the scattered Israelite people back to the Promised Land of Canaan where the Messianic King would reign with them happily ever-after. Jesus teaches something different and unexpected, that the historic Kingdom of David points to something greater than itself - the Kingdom of God come to earth. The Promised Land of Canaan points to a greater land of promise – eternal rest with God in Heaven. Jesus teaches that the true enemy of Israel is not political or physical in nature – but spiritual, the Satanic foe. Our Lord’s teaching that He must be rejected, suffer, and die was completely shocking to hear; it’s not what the Apostles thought they had signed up for! They probably felt like they were ‘duped.’ After being made the first Pope, bestowed with the highest office of authority in the Church, Pope Peter attempted to change the Doctrine (teaching) of the rejected, suffering, and dying Messiah with a potent rebuke directed to Jesus: “God forbid it, Lord, that you should suffer and die!”
Many of us hoping to follow God like Jeremiah or Simon come with preconceived notions about many hot topic issues. Some hope that the Pope can change doctrine on who can be ordained, married, receive communion, or when human life begins, etc. But can the Pope change the Doctrine of Christ? Even if he were to try, the answer to this question is on full display in Matthew’s Gospel. Jesus tells Simon Peter: “Get behind me, Satan! You do not think as God thinks, but as man thinks.” In this moment Simon is not exercising the Keys of the Kingdom, but his pride. He was being more Simon than Peter. Jesus intervened to bring Simon Peter to repentance and to remind him Whose Church it is that he holds the keys to.
If we hope not to be ‘duped’ in following God, we ought to be careful not to remake Christ’s Church, Doctrine and Plan according to our image and likeness. In fact, it’s the other way around. When we allow ourselves to be remolded, even rebuked, God will work a ‘renewal of our mind’ by putting away the old self and give to us the mind of Christ.
Father Brian Campbell is a priest and pastor in the Diocese of Palm Beach
