Sunday, April 25
Fourth Sunday of Easter
Acts 4:8-12; Ps 118:1, 8-9, 21-23, 26, 28, 29; 1 Jn 3:1-2; Jn 10:11-18
A favorite image often found in church art is that of the Good Shepherd. Walking in green pastures with a shepherd’s staff and sheep grazing behind him, Jesus leads the way. On his shoulder rests a lost sheep that has been found, now being carried to a place of safety and rest. The fourth Sunday of Easter is Good Shepherd Sunday and our attention is drawn to the connection of the death and resurrection of Jesus with the imagery of the Good Shepherd. “I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep” (Jn.10:11).
Finding shepherds and sheep is not a common sight in the United States, but still is common in the Middle East where Jesus is from. On pilgrimage to the Holy Land or around the Mediterranean you may notice stone walls sloping up and down hills that have one entrance in and out. Like dogs who distinctively recognize the voice of their human companions, sheep recognize the voice of the shepherd who when darkness falls leads the sheep through the one narrow gate opening so they can sleep in a safely enclosed area. The stone walls deter animal predators like wolves and human robbers; the only way a wolf or thief can get in is if they pass through the narrow opening where the shepherd acts as a gate, keeping watch during the night. Because of possible wolf or human attacks that could jeopardize one’s life, shepherding was not an easy task. Neither was it helpful that shepherds were considered filthy people doing a low-end job. For these reasons, a hired, un-invested shepherd would be tempted to flee the scene if a pack of wolves or thieves came at him, leaving the sheep wide open to attack.
In the beginning of John ch. 10, Jesus has some sharp words for the religious leaders — that they were not shepherds but thieves and robbers. His words echo closely God’s words to the religious and civic leaders of Israel in Ezekiel 34 for enriching themselves off of the people but failing to do their job in feeding the sheep by allowing people to fall into sin and error. Because those failed shepherds allowed the sheep to wonder out of the sheepfold, they were lost and scattered by the wolves of many nations. God’s word through the prophet Ezekiel comes true, by the time of Jesus, the Jewish people had been scattered among the nations. God promises in Ezekiel that he himself will be the shepherd seeking the lost sheep “I will rescue them...on a day of clouds and thick darkness” (Ez. 34:12).
In our Gospel reading, Jesus clearly identifies himself in the role of God found in Ezekiel 34 — “I am the Good Shepherd.” Unlike the hired shepherds who enriched themselves, failed to feed God’s people and ran away when times got tough, Jesus will be the presence of God to the people of the world. When times get tough he will not run away. Jesus will engage in the thick darkness of crucifixion with the Satanic Wolf as his body lies under the mid-day clouds of Good Friday: “I will lay down my life for the sheep.” Slain in sacrifice for us, the Wolf thought he had killed the Shepherd for good, but failed. Jesus foretold of this when he said “I lay down my life in order to take it up again” (Jn 10:17). Crucified and victoriously risen by the Father, Jesus wins the battle and remains forever our Good Shepherd, the gate by which we must enter into the pastures of God’s Kingdom.
On Good Shepherd Sunday let us consider the amazing grace won by our Lord’s death and resurrection. We who were lost, now are found by Jesus. Upon his mighty shoulders may we hold on and never let go as our Good Shepherd carries us home.
Father Brian Campbell is a priest of the Diocese of Palm Beach