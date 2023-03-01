Sunday, March 5
Second Sunday of Lent
Gn 12:1-4a; Ps 33:4-5, 18-19, 20, 22; 2 Tm 1:8b-10; Mt 17:1-9
One of the Transfiguration accounts is always read on the Second Sunday of Lent, this year from Matthew’s Gospel. Certainly, as we read it this Sunday, we could ask ourselves a couple of questions. First, why was it necessary for Jesus to reveal his glory to his disciples on the way to his passion, death and resurrection? Furthermore, why is it that the Church offers us this reading on our annual journey through Lent.
It does not seem that the Transfiguration served so much to strengthen the privileged apostles when the moment of Jesus’ death came, but to give them a point of reference after his resurrection “from the dead.” Peter, James and John saw Jesus transfigured in glory, but only John remained at his side at the Cross. All three of them doubted after the death of Jesus. Peter even denied him three times.
Despite all this, what these men saw on Mount Tabor was not, for all this, pointless. It was only after Easter, however, that they were able to understand the meaning of the Transfiguration, as a preparation for the Resurrection and of the glory that is promised to the sons and daughters of God, in the Son, if they but listen to him. The Preface for this Sunday’s Mass expresses this notion beautifully: “For after he had told the disciples of his coming Death,
on the holy mountain he manifested to them his glory, to show, even by the testimony of the law and the prophets, that the Passion leads to the glory of the Resurrection.”
Indeed, the Transfiguration helps us to recognize even now that the focus of Lent is not the suffering that Jesus will experience, but his victory in the Cross and Resurrection. St. Paul asks Timothy, in our second reading: “Bear your share of hardship for the gospel with the strength that comes from God.” We are called to carry the crosses that mark our Christian lives, knowing what is our destiny, what is our true glory. The Transfiguration assures us that if we suffer with Christ, we will be victorious with him. As we continue on our journey through this Lent and as we continue on our journey through our lives, each of us carrying different crosses, this assurance is of huge importance to us.
I invite you this week to consider what are the ways that you are sharing in the cross of Christ. This Lent, I cannot promise you that they will be eliminated. But I can promise you that if you do go up Mount Tabor with Jesus and even go up the Mount of Olives and the Hill of Calvary with him, that the cross will not be the end. God’s promises are greater than any suffering we might experience and can give true meaning to it.
The promise made to Abraham in Genesis, that he will be “a great nation,” is a promise that is fulfilled in Christ, and we believe is fulfilled in us as well. The Transfiguration helps us to see that the Jesus of the Cross and the Resurrection is the same one who walked the earth for 33 years and was involved in public ministry for three years. The whole journey to the Cross and Resurrection was the precise means by which his glory was to be revealed. We are on that journey with him, and so we can trust that God’s promises will be fulfilled for us, if we can, with Paul and Timothy, “bear our share of hardship for the gospel with the strength that comes from God.”
Father Alfredo Hernández is the rector/president of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach. He is a priest of the Diocese of Palm Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.