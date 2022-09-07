Sunday, Sept. 11
Ex 32:7-11, 13-14; Ps 51:3-4, 12-13, 17, 19; 1 Tm 1:12-17; Lk 15:1-32
God is, as all three readings and the Psalm for this Sunday point out, merciful and kind. He is relenting in punishment; he creates a clean heart for us; he has sent his Son into the world “to save sinners;” he is the Father who is constantly waiting to welcome us home. There is no more perfect image of God than the one Jesus reveals to us in the Parable of the Prodigal Son, that of the merciful Father. This turns out to be the same image that is revealed to us by the passion and death of Jesus, for Jesus’s self-giving love for us is the most perfect proof we can have of the Father’s merciful love.
Because God looks upon us with mercy, we then are able to trust in His forgiving love. The return of the Prodigal Son teaches us that there is nothing we can do that should ever lead us to despair of God’s forgiveness and love for us. If you want to see a beautiful image of that love, look at Rembrandt’s painting, The Return of the Prodigal Son. Many parishes have prints of this painting in or near their confessionals, since it there that we experience the compassionate love of the Father. It is so important to know the power of God’s mercy and to teach our children, above all by example, of the beauty of the sacrament of Reconciliation, the most awesome channel of this mercy.
The passage from Exodus 32 which serves as Sunday’s First Reading seems at first glance to present a different image of God. It seems as if he is ready to destroy the Israelites for their unfaithfulness. In truth, though, he offers an opportunity for Moses to intercede for them: “But Moses implored the Lord, his God, saying, ‘Why, O Lord, should your wrath blaze up against your own people, whom you brought out of the land of Egypt with such great power and with so strong a hand?’” Exodus 32:11) Moses’ intercession leads the Lord to relent in punishing the people. In truth, by putting Moses in the position to intercede for his people, God allows him to be an instrument of his mercy, something we are all called to be.
We see that in St. Paul. The Apostle recognizes that the mercy he has received in his own life is bearing fruit in his ministry. What he says about himself can apply to ourselves today: “For that reason I was mercifully treated, so that in me, as the foremost, Christ Jesus might display all his patience as an example for those who would come to believe in him for everlasting life” (1 Tim 1:16).
Paul’s awareness of the mercy he has received is what is lacking in the elder son. His reaction should inspire us to look at ourselves, to our reaction to others. The elder son is incapable of recognizing that being in the Father’s house all along has not been a burden, but a gift of mercy. In our own age, despite our own sins and despite living in a society that seems to value tolerance above all else, it sometimes appears that we are more judgmental than ever today. If we are to be instruments of mercy, we too must look upon our true elder brother, Jesus, and with His love and joy welcome home each brother and sister who has sinned and wishes to return.
When we have received God’s awesome mercy and then can share that mercy with others, then we are ready for the great “welcome home” feast that is the kingdom of heaven, the feast we taste in the Eucharist. The joyful words of the Psalmist become our words: “O Lord, open my lips, and my mouth shall proclaim your praise” (Psalm 51:16).
Father Alfredo Hernandez is the rector/president of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary, located in the Diocese of Palm Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.