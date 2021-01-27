Sunday, Jan. 31
Dt 18:15-20; Ps 95:1-2, 6-7, 7-9; 1 Cor 7:32-35; Mk 1:21-28
There are unsettling words in the scriptures this weekend, but like a lecturer using her laser pointer to focus on the most important piece of the presentation, I could not let go of St. Paul’s deep desire for the Corinthians: “I should like you to be free of anxieties.” What an incredible sentiment, a much-needed tonic, no less necessary for our communities today than in the days of St. Paul’s community. There is so much that faces each of us every day that gives cause for anxiety, stress, and worry. No wonder the doxology following the Our Father at every Eucharist begs God to keep us “safe from all distress.” Little wonder, before we approach the altar for Holy Communion, we share the peace of Christ, the peace the Lord so desperately desired for his Body.
We often turn to the Word of God for peace and comfort, but even as Paul prays for calm and serenity to come upon his flock, he underlines the stresses that are inherent in so many of our relationships. Moses describes the stress of being named a prophet by the Lord, bearing life and death responsibilities in speaking God’s ways to the people. The Evangelist Mark, always portraying a feverishly active Jesus, easily can raise our heart rates as we try to keep pace with the Lord’s preaching and healing. In today’s narrative, wrestling with demonic, unclean spirits leads to growing fame for Jesus, but as we know from the end of the story, also creates increasing tension amongst those who do not celebrate his “authority.”
Caught up in the whirlwind created by each of the scriptural lessons, how might we find a way to experience at least some relief from the anxieties we all face, the “unclean spirits” that convulse our lives, as well as drain our energy?
Clearly, Jesus is the prophet of whom Moses speaks, the one God raises up from among us; the one with the ability to calm storms at sea and tempests within minds and hearts; the one whose commands are never without effect. But as St. Paul alludes to, single heartedness and removing distraction is the only way to allow the Lord to keep us safe from all distress.
Spiritual writer Fr. Henri J. M. Nouwen, in his book Jesus: A Gospel speaks to the tenacious persistence of anxiety, but more importantly, the promise of the peace of God.
“As long as we are in our world, full of tensions and pressures, our minds will never be free from worries, but when we keep returning with our hearts and minds to God’s embracing love, we will be able to keep smiling at our own worrisome selves and keep our eyes and ears open for the sights and sounds of the kingdom.”
Amidst the turmoil of our lives, wrestling, as most likely we will in the week ahead, with unclean spirits wanting to turn our attention away from the love of God, may we keep our eyes and ears open for the hints and guesses surely to come our way that God is present in the midst of our distress.
Father Berinti serves as pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Melbourne Beach.