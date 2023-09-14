Sunday, Sept. 17
Twenty-fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time
Sir 27:30—28:7; Ps 103:1-2, 3-4, 9-10, 11-12; Rom 14:7-9; Jn 13:34; Mt 18:21-35
Every week during Sunday Mass we hear many familiar prayers that become a part of our psyche. The Lord’s Prayer and so many other prayers and rituals can become so routine that we don’t spend enough time thinking about the depth of meaning found in those words and actions. The theme of this Sunday’s readings can be summed up in these words from the Lord’s Prayer: “Forgive us our trespasses... as we forgive those who trespass against us.” This familiar line can be a difficult set of words to actually put into practice. Every one of us had at some point been offended and wounded by people; and deep down we know that harboring grudges will never bring true healing. Only in forgiving others can our hearts be set free and our souls obtain the mercy God has in store for us.
This Sunday’s Gospel begins with Peter asking Jesus how many times we should forgive a person who has offended us. It is hard to forgive a person once; after the second or third offense most people may decide to cut off the relationship and never talk to that person again - ‘it’s over, we’re done’! The number Peter gives to forgive an offender is actually quite high – up to seven times. Perhaps Peter thought of this number since the number seven in Jewish tradition points to a complete set. When is the last time we have forgiven a person seven times for doing the same thing? But on the other hand, this would mean that if a person offended for an eighth time – no more mercy. Jesus responds to Peter that we are to forgive not only seven times but “seventy-seven times” (Mt. 18:22); basically we are not to limit the number. It is interesting that the use of ‘seven’ and ‘seventy-seven times’ is found in an opposite way in the Old Testament book of Genesis. For the Apostles and other devout Jews who knew the scriptures well, they would have recalled Cain and his descendant Lamech. Cain was the son of Adam and Eve who killed his brother Abel out of jealousy and wounded ego. Cain’s descendant Lamech would go onto remind his wives “I have killed a man for wounding me, a boy for bruising me. If Cain is avenged seven-fold, then Lamech seventy seven-fold” (Gn. 4:23-24). Cain and Lamech become a symbol of those who did not forgive; they were vindictive and viscous. We can see in this dialogue with Peter how Jesus flips the vindictiveness of Cain and Lamech completely upside down.
We hear in our first reading from the Book of Sirach: “Wrath and anger are hateful things, yet the sinner hugs them tight” (Sir. 27:30). Isn’t that an interesting description? Do we forgive and let go, or do we ‘hug’ wrath and anger? Do we pray for our enemies or vengefully prey on them: “The vengeful will suffer the Lord’s vengeance, for He remembers their sins in detail” (Sir. 28:1). Jesus reminds us in the parable of the king and the servant who owed a massive debt that when we sin against our God and King, we infinitely offend an infinite God. We can never work hard enough to pay back God for the damage we have caused. If God shows us undeserved generosity in forgiving a debt that we could never pay back, Jesus warns us that if we willingly hold a grudge against another, even to the point of harming them: “so also my heavenly Father will do to every one of you, if you do not forgive your brother from your heart” (Mt. 18:35).
Forgiving others is not an easy thing; it requires an act of the will. If there is a person or group of people who have hurt us, we can bring it to God in prayer. Sometimes on our own we can’t always handle the hurt, but God can. In prayer, ask the Lord to take it and redeem it, handing that person out from our wounded heart and into the Hands of God. May we no longer ‘hug’ anger and wrath, but know the meaning of our Lord’s Prayer as we pray: ‘forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us.”
Father Brian Campbell is a priest and pastor in the Diocese of Palm Beach
