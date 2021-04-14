Sunday, April 18
Third Sunday of Easter
Acts 3:13-15, 17-19; ; Ps 4:2, 4, 7-8, 9; 1 Jn 2:1-5a; Lk 24:35-48
Reflecting upon the Risen Christ, the earliest Christians protrayed Jesus as beardless and forever young, conqueror of sin and death, tending the flock of the church as the Good Shepherd. In the four Gospels Jesus appears to his disciples in ways that will leave a lasting impression; the words of the Gospel draws a portrait that not only helps us understand the risen body of Jesus but also how we can actually encounter him today in the breaking of the bread.
What portrait does the Gospels paint of Jesus risen body?
Exhibit 1 – the ability to appear in different forms, unrecognizable at first sight. In the last chapter of St. Luke’s Gospel, some of which is read at Mass today, Jesus appears on Easter Sunday to two disciples on a walk to the country town of Emmaus, but he is unrecognizable to them. St. Mark’s Gospel briefly references this same episode “he appeared in another form to two of them, as they were walking into the country” (Mk. 16:12). St. John’s Gospel states earlier that Easter morning Jesus had appeared and spoke to Mary Magdalene “she turned around and saw Jesus standing, but did not know that it was Jesus...supposing him to be the gardener” (Jn. 20:14-15). Although he can appear in different ways, Jesus risen body is a real tangible body. An important emphasis occurs in our Gospel today where Jesus eats food and instructs his disciples “see my hands and my feet, that it is I myself; handle me, and see; for a spirit has not flesh and bones as you see that I have” (Lk. 24:39).
Exhibit 2 – The risen body of Jesus is particularly manifested in the ‘breaking of the bread.’ Consider once again the scene in today’s Gospel of the two disciples journeying to Emmaus. Jesus appears to them but they do not recognize him. As they walk Jesus talks to them about the Holy Scriptures, how the Messiah is foretold by Moses and the Prophets, that he must first suffer before entering into his glory (Lk24:25-27). You would think they would have recognized him immediately at this point as he opened the scriptures, but they didn’t. Jesus chooses not to be known to them by scripture alone. As the daylight fades the two disciples find a place to stay for the evening and they invite their stranger friend, who is quite familiar with the scriptures, to join them for the night: “When he was at table with them, he took the bread, blessed and broke it, and gave it to them” (Lk 24:30). Sound familiar? After hearing about him in the Scriptures, Jesus mystically reveals and feeds us with his risen body in the breaking of the bread – the Holy Eucharist. That is why the most ancient form of Christian worship, the Catholic Mass is ordered accordingly – Liturgy of the Word concluding with the Liturgy of the Eucharist. It is more than just a Bible service with entertaining music and fantastic preaching. The Mass is the place where you and I encounter the Lord Jesus in the breaking of the bread, in the sacrament of his body and blood.
Risen from the dead, our Good Shepherd continues to mystically feed his flock with the food which is himself so that on the final day of Resurrection we shall be joined with him in Risen glory. Then we will see him as he is and with him be forever young.
Father Brian Campbell is a priest of the Diocese of Palm Beach