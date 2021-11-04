Sunday, Nov. 7
1 Kgs 17:10-16; Ps 146:7, 8-9, 9-10; Heb 9:24-28; Mk 12:38-44 or 12:41-44
November is here! For Catholics, November is a special month of remembrance, celebrating All Saints and All Souls Day for the holy men and women who have gone before us in eternal rest. Leaving this world and going to God, the quiet presence of their soul, their sacrifice and love lives on. November roots us in the reality that this year isn’t the only thing that is about to pass. While we still draw breath, God gives us this time for continued personal conversion, to build holy relationships, to become saints. This Sunday, the Scriptures provide us with the example of two saintly women whose names we do not know, but whose legacy of sacrificial love continues to shape our faith today. So lets dive in.
Our Old Testament reading from 1 Kings 17 takes place nearly 700 years before the birth of Christ. Like all human beings after the Fall of Adam and Eve, the Israelites began to forget about what God had done for them. The local Canaanites who lived in their midst worshiped Baal — a god who the Canaanites believed brought rain. During a terrible period of drought, instead of relying on the Lord alone, some of the Israelites, including those in high power, began to worship Baal. Elijah the Prophet confronts this sin of idolatry in a powerful way and ends up upsetting the King and Queen of Israel who had been participating in it. Rejected and hunted down by his own people, Elijah cannot find a safe place to live in his country. He escapes to the coastal city of Zarephath, located in a Gentile region (now modern day Lebanon). There Elijah meets a poor widow and her son who are on the verge of starvation due to the conditions of the regional drought. Even though the widow cannot take care of herself or her son she still provides hospitality to a foreign man of a different religion. Genuinely worried, with what little flour and oil are left, that they might perish, Elijah prophesies that for her act of loving sacrifice the Lord God will continue to fill her flour and oil jars. Most people probably would have sent Elijah away thinking him a bit crazy. Even though she is not Jewish, the Widow of Zarephath exhibits powerful faith in the God of Elijah. Her faith, sacrifice, generosity and love is forever written in the Word of God and served as an example in one of Jesus sermons.
A similar act of extraordinary sacrifice and faith can be found in today’s Gospel story of the Widow’s mite. Most of us know widows and widowers who live on a fixed income. Back in the time of Jesus there was not Social Security or pension funds for widows to draw from. What little finances they had, they needed to stretch as far as possible to eat. Many individuals who were much better off financially would give meager amounts of their income and make a big show of it. Yet this widow took what little she had, which was a large percentage of her means and gave it quietly in love for God and His House.
As the month of November passes on let us be mindful of the example given to us by two unnamed widows in the Bible. May God give us the ability to give generously and not be afraid to make big sacrifices. When we learn to do all of these things with love and humble generosity, one day we too will be forever remembered.
Father Brian Campbell is a priest of the Diocese of Palm Beach
