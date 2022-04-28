Sunday, May 1
Third Sunday of Easter
Acts 5:27-32, 40b-41; Ps 30:2, 4, 5-6, 11-12, 13; Rev 5:11-14; Jn 21:1-19 or 21:1-14
In the passage from the Acts of the Apostles we read on Third Sunday of Easter (5:27–32; 40–41), we see St. Peter and the other apostles preaching courageously, insisting that We must obey God rather than men.” Where did Peter, who had three times denied Jesus, and the others, who with the exception of John, had abandoned him, get this courage? Undoubtedly, the short answer is the Holy Spirit, who Jesus breathed on them on Easter Sunday, as we saw last week, and whom they received in the form of tongues of fire at Pentecost, as the Acts of the Apostles tell us.
But the last chapter of the Gospel of St. John tells us of a special commission given to Peter, a commission that would always strengthen him to bear witness to the risen Lord and to care for the community entrusted to him. In John 21, it seems that the apostles had returned to their former way of life even after their first encounters with the Risen Lord. Peter and his companions had gone fishing, as if nothing had changed. And in a similar way to the first time they met Jesus, they haven’t been able to catch anything on their own. When the risen Lord appears to them, he tells them, “Cast the net over the right side of the boat and you will find something.” And in fact, they managed an amazing draught of fish, catching 153 fish.
It is at the moment of this miraculous catch that the Beloved Disciple recognizes Jesus — “It is the Lord — and Peter throws himself into the sea, wanting to reach Jesus first.
They have breakfast — Jesus had been cooking his own fish and bread even before the disciples arrived (we are not told where he got them). The details recall the Eucharist, since the Lord “took the bread and gave it to them, and in like manner the fish.” The elements of the passage also offer us more evidence in favor of the reality of the resurrection. How many ghosts do you know roasting on a barbecue?
At the same time, the words of St. John remind us that this Risen Lord is also the Son of God. St. John could just as easily have used the words he would later hear the heavenly choir crying out in the: “Worthy is the Lamb that was slain to receive power and riches, wisdom and strength, honor and glory and blessing.” Jesus is truly risen in a glorified human body and he is also the one to whom belong “blessing and honor, glory and might, forever and ever.”
Then comes the conversation with Simon Peter. Three times Jesus asked him that he had denied it three times on Holy Thursday, “Do you love me?” Three times he told Peter to take care of his flock. Without entering into the discussion of the various Greek verbs that we translate here by “to love,” we see clearly that Peter’s love for Jesus would have to be expressed from now on in his fidelity to his ministry as pastor of the nascent Church. This fidelity would be shown in his courageous preaching in the Acts of the Apostles. This fidelity would lead him to Rome and to his own crucifixion, upside down, on the Vatican Hill.
Jesus predicted this end result: “When you grow old, you will stretch out your hands, and someone else will dress you and lead you where you do not want to go.” Jesus’ last word to Peter is, “Follow me.” Simon Peter’s whole life, from now on, will have to be a following of Christ, full of joy, but with the ever-present cross as well.
Our invitation this Easter season is to meet the Lord Jesus, who comes to see us and encounter us, truly risen and present in the Eucharist we celebrate. As we recognize him and say, “It is the Lord,” may we love him with the love of Peter and follow him always. There will be a cost, but the prize is so very great, it is the fruit of love. He asks us if we love him and he invites us to love him and follow him always.
Father Alfredo Hernandez is rector/president of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach.
