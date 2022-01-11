Sunday, Jan. 16
Is 62:1-5; Ps 96:1-2, 2-3, 7-8, 9-10; 1 Cor 12:4-11; Jn 2:1-11
I have to be honest and admit that I am a “first impression” kind of person. If we had time, we could spend it debating whether or not this is a good thing to do; whether or not this is the Christian thing to do; whether or not it has any merit at all. For now, let’s simply take it at face value that I place a lot of weight on first impressions—and apparently, from today’s Gospel account, so did the family and followers of Jesus.
The Evangelist John recounts for us the first impressions Jesus made, albeit reluctantly, at a wedding celebration in Cana of Galilee. Although his mother’s instructions were ill timed, and even though Jesus put up firm, but easily overridden resistance, God’s “glory was revealed,” and we are told that Jesus’ disciples “began to believe in him.” John uses this first impression, what he calls the first “sign,” as a powerful indication of who Jesus is and what he intends to bring about through his mission and ministry.
John leaves us no doubt that this Jesus is determined to bring about transformation!
Perhaps, tickled by this kind, slightly comical miracle, our first impression is that Jesus intends to bring about change to things—like water into wine. But make no mistake; Jesus is all about transformation of people! While Jesus’ disciples and we are mesmerized by his power to bring about physical change, this first sign is indicative of the purpose of all the signs to follow: to transform people’s hearts, minds and souls.
I often wonder, do we believe in Jesus because we cling to some hope that he will be able to change something for us—our finances, health, unhappiness, the sale of our house, the grades we get in school, the job we hold, the weather on the day of our family picnic, the numbers on a bingo or lotto card?
Or do we believe in Jesus because we cling to the hope that he can transform us, who we are as persons, our thoughts and actions, our attitudes and behaviors, our ways of seeing and being in the world?
This kind of deep transformation is what Jesus inaugurates at Cana, the kind of radical change of which the prophet Isaiah proclaims to the lost and forsaken. When this kind of transformation occurs, then, as Isaiah tells us, we will “be called by a new name pronounced from the mouth of the Lord,” so much does the “Lord delight and rejoice in us.”
St. Paul assures us that we have all received of God’s Spirit in the Spirit’s unfathomable diversity and variety of gifts and manifestations—all given for the benefit of allowing us to be transformed, so that God’s glory can shine through us.
At a wedding feast in Cana, water into wine was surely impressive, but minds and hearts and souls turning to the Lord with greater intensity, fiery passion, single-hearted commitment; people becoming more alive with the life of the Gospel by nurturing one another and serving the community through more commitment to the Church’s ministries—now that would be a startling first impression for someone to witness. Dare I say, even miraculous!
Father Berinti serves as pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Melbourne Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.