Sunday, March 14
Fourth Sunday of Lent
2 Chr 36:14-16, 19-23; Ps 137:1-2, 3, 4-5, 6; Eph 2:4-10; Jn 3:14-21
These forty days of Lent, the first readings of Sunday Mass recall God’s covenants.
The covenant with Noah made clear the Lord’s desire not to destroy the world but to save it. The covenant with Abraham promised that his descendants in faith would conquer their enemy, the devil, and be a blessing to the nations on the earth. The covenant with Moses established the special relationship between the people and the Lord. “We are your people. You are our God.” The first reading on this 4th Sunday of Lent takes a different approach to the covenant. It shows the consequences when we do not keep the covenant.
We hear from Second Chronicles how the people, priests and princes, adopting the ways of the world, desecrated the temple. When the Lord sent the prophets preaching justice for widows, orphans and immigrants, they mocked them. The Lord then allowed the Chaldeans to torch the temple, sack Jerusalem, and carry the Israelites captive to Babylon. There they were made slaves to serve the Babylonian king and people. Their humiliation was complete. They suffered the consequences of breaking the covenant with the Lord.
At the end of his workday, a husband phoned, “I’m on my way home.” He made a final click on his email and a careless click on a porn site. Two hours later, his wife texted, “Where are you?” He replied, “Sorry, got caught on the way out the door.” The next thing he knew, the sun was coming up. It was not the first time. He suffered the consequences of breaking his marriage covenant. His marriage did not survive his infidelity.
Dr. Seuss gave us a cautionary tale in The Lorax. The valley was once a lush paradise filled with Truffula Trees (think a palm tree with cotton candy). Bar-ba-loots bears, Swomee-Swans and Humming-Fish (goldfish who can both walk and carry a tune) played among the Truffula trees. A young and ambitious entrepreneur, the Once-ler, defied the Lorax’s warnings. He harvested all of the Truffula Trees to make a miracle fabric called thneed. Once the trees were chopped and processed, the Bar-ba-loots bears, Swomee-Swans and Humming-Fish had nowhere to live. The lush valley had become a gray land covered in gray smog. There were consequences for those who do not keep the covenant and fail to care for creation.
Whether we are faithful to the covenant or not, the Lord remains faithful. “For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him might not perish but might have eternal life” (John 3:16). Where we would expect wrath, God doubles down. He did not send his Son to condemn the world but to save it.
In the Mass, the priest prays, “We offer you this sacrificial victim who reconciles to you the human race.” Christ, offering himself on the altar of the cross, established a new and eternal covenant to take away our infidelity. Every Mass is the memorial of the new and eternal covenant.
To take to prayer: How has the Lord been faithful to you even when you have not? n
Father David Scotchie is pastor of Nativity Parish in Longwood.