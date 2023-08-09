Sunday, Aug. 13
Nineteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time
1 Kgs 19:9a, 11-13a; Ps 85:9, 10, 11-12, 13-14; Rom 9:1-5; Mt 14:22-33
Some days you just want a driving wind, or an earthquake, or a blazing fire!
I remember many years ago, in my first round of university ministry, going through a period of time in my life and ministry when I couldn’t see the value in what I was doing. I convinced myself that I was a disappointment to myself and others because I hadn’t started an earthquake to get things moving; I hadn’t ignited any blazing fires to stir up the campus; I hadn’t unleashed any mighty wind to drive students to celebrate Mass.
And then somewhere in the middle of hiding in the safety of my own cave, I had what I’d like to call my “Elijah moment.” In the midst of a particularly depressing day, I returned to my residence hall apartment to find a little tattered note, written on a torn piece of spiral notebook paper. I first assumed it was going to be about yet another stopped-up toilet or leaking shower stall. To my surprise, it contained these simple, yet profound words: “I’m sure that you wouldn’t recognize my name or my face. But you, Father Ben, were the hand to lift me from the shadows. We don’t always see the outcome of our labors, but I wanted you to know about the forgotten seed who was loved and nurtured and is beginning to bloom.”
I had been caught in a trap of searching for thundering winds and blazing fires, and it was this “tiny whispering sound” that set me free. It was one of many “Elijah moments” I have had and continue to have in my life.
And I am certain that upon reflection, you have had them too. God seems to have a way of coaxing us out of our caves or drawing us out onto the waters—not with grandiose plans nor impressive accomplishments, but more often with “tiny whispering sounds” that catch hold of us, that remind us that we are not alone. God comes to us on the waters of the “great sorrow and constant anguish” in our hearts, much as God did for St. Paul.
Our God is constantly “passing by,” and yet we often search in the wrong places. We are convinced that God will be found in the great and powerful, and yet we continue to be brought to the opening of our caves; we are called to step out of our boats; and we are invited to welcome our often-soft-spoken God, who constantly shows us kindness, and whose gentle hand is immediately stretched out to save us.
At each Eucharist, our whispering God makes an appearance. Not in the glory and power of a burning pillar of fire, nor in the brilliance of flashing light, but rather in a tiny wafer, not looking much like “bread,” and in a modest sip of wine. Hardly anything impressive—yet real food and real drink, the real presence of Christ, soul and divinity, enough unto eternal life!
Some days, we just want an earthquake, or a blazing fire, or a thunderous wind—to stir us, to change our world, to help us make a new beginning, and to let us know that God is not so far away. And all the while that we are waiting for the glitz and glamour, God is sweetly whispering, through the voice of God’s Son: “Take courage; it is I. Do not be afraid!”
Father Benjamin Berinti, CPPS, is pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Melbourne Beach.
