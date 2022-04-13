Sunday, April 17
Easter Sunday
Happy Easter everyone! Today many families and friends are celebrating at the altar and the dinner table an event that occurred nearly 2,000 years ago that changed the world.
This event of the resurrection of Jesus from the dead marks the foundation of our Catholic faith, a proof God gives to the world of His existence and the final meaning of all things. Life in this world can be hard and cold. Every day, sin and death haunt us. The resurrection of Jesus Christ continues to lay a powerful claim upon our personal lives. The Risen Lord gives clarity to our limited understanding. He casts warm light upon our cold darkness. He gives us true hope for our short time here on earth, life with Him, forever.
Move over Easter Bunny and Cadbury eggs. To understand what we celebrate today and for the weeks ahead during the Easter season, we must consider the event that radically changed the lives of Christ’s first followers. Up to the coming of Jesus, the people of Israel were eagerly awaiting the coming Messiah promised by God through the prophets. The Messiah would set them free from their enemies, restore the Kingdom of David and reunite the lost tribes of Israel scattered by centuries of captivity and intermarriages. Some men claimed to be the Messiah and attempted political revolts against the Roman occupiers, but their movements would rise as quickly as they fell.
Jesus appeared different from the rest. The Kingdom of King Jesus was not a political movement or a political revolution. Jesus taught that the Kingdom of David, an earthly kingdom, pointed to something greater and eternal — the Kingdom of God that changes the hearts of men and women through the revolution of faith. Having faith in Jesus, the son of God, will cause a change of heart that casts out our greatest enemy, which is spiritual in nature — the satanic foe. Jesus will unite the lost tribes of Israel, as well as people from every language and nation by joining us together as living members of His risen body, the Church.
On that first Easter Sunday, after being in the tomb for three days, the power of sin and death fails to prevail. God raised His Son bodily and victoriously as Lord of Life. Death has no power over Him. The Father of lies is conquered. With the nail marks still in His hands He reigns in majesty interceding on our behalf before the throne of God the Father in heaven.
What we celebrate today is the greatest event our world has ever seen. Nothing else can match it. May you and I encounter Jesus the Risen Lord in a living faith, entrusting to Him all that we are and have. He will change the trajectory of our lives not only in this world, but in the world to come. With faith in our hearts, we cry out, “He is Risen! Alleluia, Alleluia!”
Father Brian Campbell is a priest of the Diocese of Palm Beach
