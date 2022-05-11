Sunday, May 15
Fifth Sunday of Easter
Acts 14:21-27; Ps 145:8-9, 10-11, 12-13; Rev 21:1-5a; Jn 13:31-33a, 34-35
St. John heard the loud voice which cried out: “Behold, God’s dwelling is with the human race. He will dwell with them and they will be his people and God himself will always be with them as their God” (Rev 21:3). Do we believe in this promise? What we celebrate in the Easter season is that, while we hope for the fulfillment of this promise of glory in heaven, already now we can taste the glory proclaimed by John here on earth. But can we, really?
Certainly, we know that it can be difficult to believe that God is living with us, when we face painful situations. In the last couple of years, I know that many of those reading these lines have lost loved ones or have faced loneliness or have confronted illness. There is much turmoil in the world. Does God really dwell with us?
As Paul and Barnabas were traveling around ancient Turkey, they met Christians who faced challenges. They strengthened them with the power of the Gospel, not by pretending that everything should be easy, but be offering them the truth: “It is necessary for us to undergo many hardships to enter the kingdom of God” (Acts 14:22). In this time in which the dioceses of Florida are celebrating the ordination of new priests, it is good to remember that Paul and Barnabas appointed “elders” (“presbyters” or priests) in each community, precisely to continue to strengthen them in their faith and to continue the work of evangelization. Paul and Barnabas helped these new Christians to experience the nearness of God living with them and in them. We need for our new priests to do that for all of us.
In the Gospel, Jesus tells us how we can experience the presence of God in our lives in the most perfect way, when we love one another: “This is how all will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another” (Jn 13:35). Our love for each other shows that God lives in us, but to love is not something that we can simply decide to do; we need help.
The intimate link between what happens at Mass each Sunday and how we live our lives is not always obvious, but the connection could not be any closer. It is as we adore and enter into communion with Jesus in the Eucharist, that we are nourished and strengthened, in order to love as we are called to love. It is as we experience that he has made his dwelling with us in the Eucharist, so that he can live in the Church and in each one of us, that we are given the ability to bring his presence into the world by our acts of love, even the courageous love that imitates that of the martyrs and saints. This makes it possible for the sacrificial love we live each day, in marriage and the single life, as parents and as sons and daughters, as priests and religious, to make it believable that God’s dwelling is among us.
As we continue through Mary’s Month, may our Blessed Mother, in whom God made his dwelling at the Annunciation, pray for us, that we who come to meet her Son in the Eucharist may know that he has made his dwelling in us and as we show that we are his disciples by our love, offer the strength of the Gospel to all who need to receive it. May she help us to believe and make believable the promise of Revelation: “Behold, God’s dwelling is with the human race. He will dwell with them and they will be his people and God himself will always be with them as their God.”
Father Alfredo Hernandez is rector/president of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach.
