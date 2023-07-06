Sunday, July 9
Fourteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time
“Father, thank you for your smile. It really made an impact on me as you were walking up the aisle.” When I heard these words from a parishioner after I had helped out in a parish recently, I was a bit taken aback. I was afraid that I might have been grimacing because one of a blister from one of my new shoes. Thanks be to God it came out as the smile this man needed.
The words of today’s Gospel are among the most beautiful and at the same time the most challenging in the Scriptures. Jesus says: “Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest.” It is the mission of every Catholic to make this invitation heard and believed by all. It is our mission to allow all to hear Jesus’ invitation to come to Him and share in His rest.
At the same time, it can sometimes be difficult to believe that Jesus really will give us rest, that his yoke is truly easy and that his burden is really light. Last week we heard about carrying our cross and following Jesus. Today we hear about a light burden. Especially if the cross is very much present in our lives, we might want to say to the Lord: “Make up your mind!”
But the rest that Jesus promises to us can only make sense in the context of the earlier assurance: “All things have been handed over to me by my Father. No one knows the Son except the Father, and no one knows the Father except the Son and anyone to whom the Son wishes to reveal him.” The most important thing that Jesus does for us, as we celebrated a few weeks ago on Trinity Sunday, is invite us into his relationship of love with his Father, to invite us into the life of the Trinity. When we come to appreciate and begin to live ourselves the joy of that awesome relationship, then what seems to be only cross and yoke and burden — in the eyes of the world — can become life and ease and lightness.
Zechariah announces that something new is coming, a cause for joy: “Rejoice heartily, O daughter Zion, shout for joy, O daughter Jerusalem!” The reason to “rejoice heartily” and to “shout for joy” is that Jesus is indeed with us in our burdens and inviting us into his rest, that he is inviting us into that relationship of love with his Father. The very title of Pope Francis’ Apostolic Exhortation on Evangelization, Evangelii Gaudium, states it perfectly: “The Joy of the Gospel.” Pope Francis invites us all to hear the Gospel of Jesus Christ precisely as the cause of our joy, and he invites all of us in the Church to be communicators of that joyful good news. It all starts with knowing the Father, as revealed to us by the Son.
It is the Holy Spirit who makes this communication possible, as it is the Holy Spirit who binds the Father and the Son in love (again, as we celebrated on Trinity Sunday): “If the Spirit of the one who raised Jesus from the dead dwells in you, the one who raised Christ from the dead will give life to your mortal bodies also, through his Spirit that dwells in you.” The Christian who believes this is truly alive and is able to share that life with all he or she meets.
We hear the invitation of Jesus to come to him and allow him to carry our burdens, and we seek to bring that invitation to others in his name. We hear the good news of something that is truly a cause for rejoicing and singing for joy, and our very joy is the most important instrument of evangelization. All of this occurs as we are drawn into Jesus’ relationship with his Father, becoming able to call him “Father” ourselves. With the Spirit of Christ living in us, we already now begin to live a new life, a life that transforms us and has the capacity to transform all around us.
May the Spirit of Christ help all of us — in the Church universal, in our dioceses and parishes, and as individual Catholic Christians — to fulfill our mission to bring the joy of the Gospel to all. With the smiles that are easy and those that cost us, may we extend the loving welcome of Jesus to each person we meet: Come to me!
Father Alfredo Hernandez is the Rector/President of the St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach.
