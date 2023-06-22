Sunday, June 25
12th Sunday in Ordinary Time
Jer 20:10-13; Ps 69:8-10, 14, 17, 33-35; Rom 5:12-15; Mt 10:26-33
Last Sunday we heard in the Gospel, “At the sight of the crowds, Jesus’ heart was moved with pity for them because they were troubled and abandoned, like sheep without a shepherd.” The description “troubled and abandoned” means more than misguided or lost. It means at the mercy of wolves and torn to bits, like the sharecroppers and day laborers oppressed by the occupying Roman army. In our society, the sheep without a shepherd are exploited workers, single mothers pressured to get an abortion, and refugees. Jesus was “moved with pity” for them, the same Greek word used when the father, upon seeing his prodigal son trudging home, “was moved with pity” and ran headlong down the road, embraced and kissed his son. Jesus, at the sight of the crowds, did not run and embrace the crowds. Instead, he sent to them his disciples (Mt 9:36-10:8).
A former parishioner was a chatty person. Talking about church was as natural as talking about the weather. Yet she was happily surprised when one day a co-worker asked, “What time is Mass?” Then a long-time friend, going through a tough time, took her advice to talk to the priest. As for the third friend, I cannot recall exactly what happened, except that the friend joined her at Mass. All the parishioner had done was talk about her parish.
Another parishioner owned a successful business. He thought long and hard about closing it on Sundays. He knew that the Church set aside Sunday for worship and rest. What a message of faith closing Sunday would send to his employees and customers! On the other hand, “Closed Sundays” might work for Chick-fil-A, but would he lose business and money?
Jesus says three times in the Sunday Gospel to his disciples, “Do not be afraid” (Mt 10: 26, 28, 31).
Do not be afraid that it might cost business and money. Trust God the Father who cares for the even the little sparrow. Do not be afraid that others may think you are a religious nutjob. Look at the saints. The father of Francis of Assisi disowned him. The family of Thomas Aquinas locked him in a tower to keep him from joining the Dominicans.
“More than by fear of going astray,” Pope Francis wrote in The Joy of the Gospel, “my hope is that we will be moved by the fear of remaining shut up within structures which give us a false sense of security, within rules which make us harsh judges, within habits which make us feel safe, while at our door people are starving and Jesus does not tire of saying to us: ‘Give them something to eat’” (Mk 6:37).
One of my favorite parts of the Mass is the Preparation of the Gifts. After the assembly brings forward bread and wine to the altar, the Priest, standing at the altar, takes the paten with the bread and holds it slightly raised above the altar with both hands, saying in a low voice, “Blessed are you, Lord God of all creation, for through your goodness we have received the bread we offer you: fruit of the earth and work of human hands, it will become for us the bread of life.”
What I love about this prayer is the back-and-forth. We bless God for creating grain that we milled into flour and baked into bread. We offer the bread back to the Lord, confident that the Holy Spirit will transform it into the bread of life, the Body of Christ, in the consecration. The grain from God we make into bread which God makes into the bread of life! Back and forth, the work of redemption is not God alone or us alone. It is both!
This principle — God chooses that we are co-workers in his work of salvation — applies to all our activity. When we give witness to the Lord like the business owner or my former parishioner, we do our best. The Lord does the rest. Christ sends us to the sheep without a shepherd, but it is not all up to us. We do our part and the Good Shepherd changes hearts.
During the summer, the offertory music at my parish is instrumental so that the assembly can hear the blessing and give its response, “Blessed be God forever.” Blessed be God who sends us to the abandoned and troubled. Blessed be God who makes us his co-workers. Blessed be God forever!
To take to prayer: Who in your circles of influence are harassed and helpless, troubled and abandoned, like sheep without a shepherd?
Father David Scotchie is a priest and pastor in the Diocese of Orlando.
