Sunday, April 16
Divine Mercy Sunday
Acts 4:13-21; Ps 118:1 and 14-15ab, 16-18, 19-21; Mk 16:9-15
In the poem Doubting Thomas, there are beautiful, yet challenging words placed into the mouth of Thomas, the featured character in this Sunday’s Gospel, that help us go beyond the brief little snippet we share into the life of this blunt, straightforward, honest and wonderful apostle—the disciple who dared to bring doubt into dialogue with faith.
“‘Peace,’ they say. ‘He is alive.’
And then they scorn me for wanting proof,
yet did they believe until they saw?
Why is more asked of me?
After all that has passed
I need to see—no, I need to touch.”
Indeed, sometimes we just need to touch and to be touched. There are moments when touch brings us “back to life,” aren’t there?
There’s a wooden container atop my desk that carries touchstones I gathered during several of my New Mexican retreats, which every now and then, I roll around in my fingers in order to bring me back to those sacred times and space amid my occasional not-so-sacred-feeling times and spaces.
When I grasp my ordination chalice, the one I use in most celebrations of the Eucharist, and I raise it during the Eucharistic prayer, I am grasped by the love and support of my grandparents who gave it to me and whose names are etched around its rim.
Nearly 38 years ago, there were the hands of Bishop James Garland, as well as those of nearly 100 other priests, resting atop my head, imprinting Spirit in me for priestly ministry on the day of my ordination.
These are just a brief sample of my experiences—each of you have yours, I’m sure. Sometimes, we just need to touch and to be touched in order to be brought back to life. How incredibly life giving, even resurrecting caring gestures of touch can be.
But what about touching wounds? That seems like an altogether different story! Or is it, really? Can touching someone’s wound or having one of our own wounds touched really be so inviting, so life giving?
As Easter people, we believe that the One who is risen with his wounds intact, but transformed, is now the source of divine, merciful healing for us.
Wherever people come in touch with their own wounds or those of others, Christ is present in a special way, offering divine mercy, healing and hope. He is present, inviting us to believe that the marks of pain and death do not have the final word. Rather, the final word belongs to “the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who in his great mercy gave us a new birth to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, to an inheritance that is imperishable, undefiled, and unfading.”
On this Sunday of Divine Mercy, as we gather to share the teaching of the apostles, the communal life, and the breaking of bread, in a sense, we all bear the name Thomas—and the Lord is saying to us, “Put your finger here and see my hands, and bring your hand and put it into my side, and do not be unbelieving, but believe.”
Sometimes we just need to touch and to be touched. Because there are moments when touch brings us back to life—aren’t there?
Father Benjamin Berinti, CPPS, is pastor of both Immaculate Conception and St. Joseph parishes, which are in Diocese of Orlando.
