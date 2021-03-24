Sunday, March 28
Palm Sunday
Mk 11:1-10; Is 50:4-7; Ps 22:8-9, 17-18, 19-20, 23-24; Phil 2:6-11; Mk 14:1—15:47
Father Ronald Rolheiser, in his inspiring book The Holy Longing, relates a story by G.K. Chesterton about a man who, entirely careless of spiritual affairs, died and went to hell.
He was missed on earth by his old friends. His business partner went down to the gates of hell to see if there was any chance of bringing him back. “He did some shady things, but so did everyone.” In spite of his pleading, the iron bars never yielded.
His priest went down to the gates of hell and reasoned. “He was not really a bad fellow, given time he would have matured. Let him out, please!” The gates remained stubbornly shut.
Finally, his mother came; she did not beg for his release. Quietly, and with a strange catch in her voice, she said to Satan: “Let me in.” Immediately the great doors swung open upon their hinges. For love goes down through the gates of hell and there redeems the dead.
Holy Week is not the “Best of Jesus.” It is not his best teachings, his best miracles, or his best healings. What makes the difference against evil is those three little words, “Let me in.” In the great mystery of the Incarnation, Jesus Christ became one with us. That we sinners might share his divine life, he “obediently accepted even death, death on a cross” (Philippians 2:8).
The Cross of Christ is the way to victory over evil. “Provided we suffer with him in order that we may also be glorified with him” (Romans 8:17), we too are raised to abundant life.
Holy Week is the greatest week of our lives. Don’t waste a moment of it. Put a blanket over the television. Unplug the WIFI. Fast from social media. Give the theme parks a rest. Cancel the golf game.
With the gift of found time, enter into the sacred solemnity. Spend Holy Week with the Lord. Read the account of the passion of the Lord in the Gospel of Mark, chapters 14 to 16.
On Holy Thursday evening, take part in the Evening of the Lord’s Supper and how he washed the feet of his disciples. It concludes with the reposition of the Blessed Sacrament and solemn vigil.
Take Good Friday off from school and work. Fast the entire day. Read the account of the passion of the Lord in the Gospel of John, chapters 18 and 19, in preparation of the Good Friday liturgy, when we venerate the cross that saves us.
The Easter Vigil, which Saint Augustine called “the mother of all vigils,” is on Saturday night. On this most holy night, we baptize adults into the mystery of Christ’s death and resurrection.
Easter Sunday, we begin our proclamation that will continue for fifty days until Pentecost, “Christ is risen!”
Our victory over sin has arrived. Let him in.
Blessed Holy Week n
Father David Scotchie is pastor of Nativity Parish in Longwood.