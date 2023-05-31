When we profess our faith during Sunday Mass, “I believe in one God, the Father Almighty…,” something is missing. We say we believe in God the Father maker of all things. We believe in one Lord Jesus Christ, the Son of God, who was crucified, died, was buried, and rose from the dead. We profess faith in the Holy Spirit, the Lord, the giver of life. However, we do not say, “I believe in the Trinity.”
The Trinity is not one more thing we believe. The doctrine of the Trinity is not one doctrine among other doctrines. It is because God is Father, Son, and Spirit in perfect communion that we have creation, the incarnation, the resurrection, and our sanctification and all other truths of our salvation. “The mystery of the Most Holy Trinity is the central mystery of Christian faith and life.” The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches, “It is the source of all the other mysteries of faith, the light that enlightens them” (paragraph 234).
What is the heart of hearts of the mystery of faith? More than being omnipotent or omniscient, the most important and defining characteristic of God is one God, three persons. In a word, what makes God “God” is being-in-communion.
God made us in his image and likeness. No wonder we crave being together. Communion is our spiritual genetic code. We are made to connect, belong, and give. (By the way, that’s what S-E-X is all about, but that’s another day.)
The will of God the Father, Son, and Spirit is to share his communion with us, that we, though many, become a communion in him. Baptism in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit gives us spiritual life in the Lord. Next Sunday, the Solemnity of Corpus Christi, we see how God shares his own life with us not just spiritually but even physically.
The Responsorial Psalm refrain for Trinity Sunday--“Glory and praise forever!”--gives us our best response to the one God three Persons. Actually, these words are not from a psalm. They are from the Book of Daniel. Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego had been thrown into the furnace. They had refused to worship the god of King Nebuchadnezzar. Flames rose seventy-five feet and burnt the nearby soldiers. But the angel of the Lord joined them in the furnace with a cooling dew-laden breeze. The three young men glorified and blessed God, “Glory and praise forever!” (Daniel 3:48-51). With them, we praise God. “Glory and praise forever!”
One God, three Persons is the DNA of all that was in the beginning, is now, and will be. With the words of the gospel acclamation for Trinity Sunday, we praise him. “Glory to the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit; to God who is, who was, and who is to come” (Revelation 1:8).
To take to prayer: Pray the hymn, “Holy God, We Praise Thy Name.”
Father Ben Berinti is a priest in the Diocese of Orlando.
