Sunday, Nov. 20
The Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe
2 Sm 5:1-3; Ps 122:1-2, 3-4, 4-5; Col 1:12-20; Lk 23:35-43
Today at Mass on the beautiful Solemnity of Christ the King, we acknowledge and profess that “of His Kingdom there will be no end.” Indeed. This week’s celebration marks the conclusion of the Liturgical Year 2022. And more than that, today’s grand solemnity reminds us of the end of time, the end of this world as we know it and the eternal reign of Christ the Lord. Although we are not familiar with having a king as Americans, there is a part of us fascinated by the concept of it. If we have an opportunity to travel in Europe, the remnants of castles, chateaus and palaces instill an awe of former days of regal glory. Pharaohs, Caesars, Emperors, Kings and Queens have made their mark throughout this world’s history. Yet, they all have come and gone. There is only one King whose rule has begun and never ends. His dominion has no boundaries. Unhindered by time and space, unsurpassed in majesty and might, we come before His Majesty on bended knee and acknowledge the Lord Jesus Christ our Sovereign King.
Our first reading this Sunday, from the Second Book of Samuel, details the anointing of Israel’s great King, David. Like a family reunion that takes place in an important town from the family’s past, the elders of Israel meet David in the ancient city of Hebron. The city of Hebron, now known for its beautiful Hebron Glass, is historically the burial site of the great Patriarchs and Matriarchs of Israel. The Book of Genesis details the purchase of property here by Abraham for the burial of his beloved wife Sarah. In due time Abraham, Isaac, Jacob and their wives will be laid to rest in this location. By the time of David, spanned by more than a millenia of ancestry, the people of Israel have not forgotten their family heritage as they approach their future ruler in this sacred place: “here we are, your bone and your flesh” (2nd Sam. 5:1). Unlike their prior King Saul, who ruled out of self-interest, jealousy and fear, David is to rule like a shepherd who watches over and feeds his flock. We read a few chapters later in 2nd Sam. 7:12-17, the promise of God to David, through Nathan the Prophet, that his house and throne will endure forever. From his loins will come a descendant whose kingdom will have no end.
This future King, is the Good Shepherd who lays down His life for His sheep. Even though He has no sin, the King will take on the penalty of sin due to us all, his often wayward subjects. With the horrific stripes of His scourging at the pillar and the rod of the cross, the Son of David fulfills the prophesy God had promised to David long ago. Jesus lays down his life in sacrifice for his flock in a way that no other before or after him shall ever accomplish.
The irony of today’s Gospel is shown in the confrontation of those who mock Jesus as he hangs, dying on the cross, thinking that his kingship is like an earthly, political kingdom, that he should save himself and come down from the cross. What they do not understand is that the Kingdom of David is more than just an earthly, political reality. Rather, it points towards something much greater - the Kingdom of God, the Kingdom of Heaven come upon the earth. The King’s Kingdom is in the world - but not of this world.
The power of Jesus will be manifested in His resurrection from the dead. By dying to this world’s vain power, passing wealth and fading glory, Jesus reveals the absolute power of God over life and death itself. The Royal Davidic Shepherd King who laid down His life for His flock, invites you and me to have a relationship with Him, to have faith and love for Him like no one else. Jesus desires that we reign with Him forever in the Kingdom of his Father. Today we ask Jesus to reign upon the throne of our hearts, changing our lives forever, as we cry aloud – Christ the King, Thy Kingdom Come!
Father Brian Campbell is a priest of the Diocese of Palm Beach.
