The gospel readings during the month of August are from chapter 6 of the Gospel of John. Jesus reveals, “I am the living bread that came down from heaven” (John 6:51).
Christ, the living bread, makes us one through Communion. (See the US bishops’ website for a fuller explanation https://www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/the-mass/order-of-mass/liturgy-of-the-eucharist/the-reception-of-holy-communion-at-mass.)
First, the Communion Procession unifies us. At Christ’s invitation, extended by the priest acting in Christ’s person: “Blessed are those called to the supper of the Lamb,” we move forward to receive the Body and Blood of Christ. The Sacrament is the sign and the source of our unity.
In contrast to our current societal divisions, the Communion Procession unites conservative and liberal, vaccinated and unvaccinated, rich and poor, immigrant and native-born, gay and straight, newcomers and old-timers at the deepest level.
Second, the Communion Antiphon unifies us. I have stood hundreds of times in the check-out line at the grocery store, I have yet to hear anyone singing. In the Communion Procession, though, we sing.
“The Communion Chant is a hymn in praise of Christ sung by the united voices of those who believe in him and share his life.” We sing from the moment the priest receives Communion until the last person has received Communion.
“For some, however, the singing of this hymn is perceived as an intrusion on their own prayer, their private thanksgiving after Communion. In fact, however, this hymn is prayer, the corporate thanksgiving prayer of the members of Christ’s Body, united with one another.” When we sing once, we pray twice. When we are singing during Communion, we are praying! The time for individual prayer is in the silence after everyone has received Communion.
Third, how we receive Communion unifies us. The communicant makes a reverent bow before the host held by the minister. He or she lifts their open hands, one on top of another, as to receive a gift. The minister says, “The Body of Christ.” The communicant responds, “Amen.” The communicant immediately consumes the host. We do not take the host to the pew. Jesus said, “Take and eat,” not take and carry out. We receive Communion before the altar.
Normally, those who receive Communion may receive either in the hand or on the tongue. As the risk of transmission of the coronavirus lessens, each bishop will let us know when we are able to receive Communion again on the tongue.
We must be in communion to receive Communion. If you are not Catholic but come to Mass with your Catholic family, talk to your priest. If you are married but not married in the Catholic church, talk to your priest. If you are in grave sin, go to confession. Our reception of Communion reflects the reality that we are in communion with the Church.
How we dress shows respect for the Mass and Communion. Special clothes for a special day! If you can wear those clothes at the beach, wear them at the beach. If you can wear those clothes at a wedding, now we’re talking.
Finally, those receiving Communion must keep the Eucharistic fast and not eat or drink (except water and medicine) for at least an hour before Communion. Who would eat a donut on their way to a restaurant? The Eucharistic fast prepares our body to receive the Body and Blood of Christ.
We are a pilgrim people. We are not yet home but we walk together on the way. Like the ancient Israelites fed by manna from heaven in their journey from Egypt to the Promised Land, we are strengthened by the Body of Christ in our common journey to eternal life.
The word “Communion” says it all. We receive Communion with God through the Body of Christ. We become what we eat--one body, one spirit in Christ. We are sent in the Spirit into a bitterly divided world with the good news, God makes us one through Communion!
To take to prayer: Read Chapter 6 of the Gospel of John while spending a holy hour in front of the tabernacle.
Father David Scotchie is pastor of Nativity Parish in Longwood.
