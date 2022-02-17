Sunday, Feb. 20
Why didn’t David kill his enemy King Saul, when he had a chance (cf. 1 Sm 26:9)? On first sight it might seem that it was because seeking to follow the command Jesus would give us in this Sunday’s Gospel: “Love your enemies; do good to those who hate you” (Lk 6:27–28).
It would be a mistake to read back into the first Book of Samuel this later mandate of the Lord. The reason for David’s mercy was very specific. King Saul was “the Lord’s anointed” (1 Sm 26:23) David did not dare to hurt him.
David on many occasions acted with violence. In the case of King Saul, he knew that, because he was the one whom God had chosen as King of Israel, no one had a right to harm him. The truth is, however, that even if David’s motivation was not mercy or even love as such, we have in the story of David and Saul the source of Jesus’ call to love our enemies and even to accept more suffering from them.
In Christ, we can see that each other human being is someone called to be “the Lord’s anointed.” St. Paul expresses this truth in our second reading: “Just as we have born the image of the earthly one, we shall also bear the image of the heavenly one” (1 Cor 15:49). God looks at each one human being and loves in them what He loves in Christ. How can we not love them ourselves?
In a world in which there is so much violence, the temptation to revenge is very strong. This can be true on the world stage, in response to horrific acts of terrorism or war, and it can be true as we face crime in our own communities. Time and again the last three Popes — St. John Paul II, Benedict XVI, and Francis — have taught that this temptation has to be resisted. The Holy See’s efforts to stop capital punishment, a challenge taken on by our own bishops, have to be seen in this context.
Are we capable of seeing each person in that light?
I invite you to consider people you struggle to love and yet you have to see each day. Can you look at them and see their dignity? Can you look at them and recognize that they “bear the image of the heavenly one”? Can you look at them and see the Lord’s anointed?
Maybe a first step could be this: Can we look in the mirror and see that same dignity in us? Do we see how God calls us to bear the image of his Son and thus honor that dignity in our brothers and sisters?
“Do not touch him, for who can lay hands on the Lord’s anointed and remain unpunished?” Are we willing to see every human being as someone who is called to be “the Lord’s anointed”? What are then the consequences? n
Father Alfredo Hernandez is rector/president of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach
