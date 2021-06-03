Sunday, June 6
Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ
Although I am a Missionary of the Precious Blood, I have attempted only once to give blood during the ubiquitous blood drives held at almost every one of my ministry sites. Let’s just say, it didn’t turn out well, and from that time on, giving blood hasn’t been one of my gifts to humanity. Truth is, I can’t stand to even look at my arm as the tech is drawing blood for lab work. Once, I tried to sneak a quick peek, but that furtive glance triggered a tidal wave in my stomach, and that again was that.
While I have known people who are members of the 100 gallon club, I suspect that most of us quickly turn away when it comes to the sight of blood. And it usually doesn’t take much of it to flip the queasy switch.
So what do we do this Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ, when our scriptures are oozing blood from every crack and crease? Animal blood sacrifices, people sprinkled with the stuff left from the gutted carcasses, and the total self-emptying of Christ’s Blood of the new covenant. Our natural reaction to turn away from blood, even when we experience it from the safety of the written word, still has a grip on us.
Facing blood is demanded of us as we celebrate this Solemnity, so perhaps that’s why we most likely would rather focus on the Body of Christ—sacrificed on the cross indeed, but a little less messy and sloppy, especially when we glorify the wounds and buff up the shine of the cross. Much easier to celebrate the Body of Christ as “spiritual food” than to face the price of this nourishment—the shedding of Christ’s lifeblood for the salvation of all creation.
Indeed we must face the shedding of blood, in all its various shapes and forms, for all blood is sacred, all blood is precious in the heart of God.
To paraphrase a poem written by Sister Regina Siegfried, ASC, words spill so easily from our mouths—pieties, platitudes, white-washed spirituality, purified doctrines and shimmering visions of Eucharistic miracles, but what spills even more easily in our world is innocent blood. The Most Holy Blood of Christ, shed from his Most Holy Body, still cries out to God from the streets of our cities, the rubble of bombed-out buildings in Palestine, the funeral pyres of lives claimed by Covid in India, and gurneys filled with the bodies of gun violence victims. The Most Holy Blood of Christ (his Body, too) is still sacrificed when death squads seek out those deemed “troublemakers” by repressive governments, when aborted fetuses are dumped into medical waste bags, when genocide still exists, and when aggressive driving leads to road rage shootings.
And yet, as the Word of God floods over us this Solemnity, the Blood of Christ still pulses, still blesses, still saves when it springs forth in a mother’s womb, in the hearts of people in love, in the sacrifices made by blood donors, in the solidarity that is shared between nations striving for peace and well-being, in the healing we receive through the Sacraments, and most especially, when nourishing us in the Eucharist.
We often try to clean up this Solemnity, or make it a little more theological, or perhaps use it for brushing up on the proper way to receive Holy Communion. But the power of this day is in the Blood of Christ—not merely sprinkled upon us as Moses did for the Israelites, nor glorified in an image of temple worship in the Letter to the Hebrews, but rather given to us in the flesh by the One who poured out every ounce of it so that we may have his lifeblood flowing through us, empowering us to make yet one more decision, one more choice to self-empty for the sake of someone else.
Blood is sacred, blood is precious—and so we are invited to offer our lifeblood for the sake of others. This, my friends, is the profound meaning of Eucharist.
Father Berinti serves as pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Melbourne Beach.
