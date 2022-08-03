Sunday, Aug. 7
Wis 18:6-9; Ps 33:1, 12, 18-19, 20-22; Heb 11:1-2, 8-19 or Heb 11:1-2, 8-12; Mt 24;42a, 44; Lk 12:32-48
Last week the gospel was the parable of the rich fool. He was like the man who met with a financial planner recommended by his pastor. “Am I prepared for retirement?”
The financial planner stood up from his desk and spread two huge angel wings. “Shouldn’t you be asking, ‘Am I prepared for judgment?’ ”
The gospel message loud and clear is that what we do with our money is a big part of getting ready for the coming judgment (and that the word “retirement” is not in the Bible!). Which brings us to this Sunday’s gospel.
Jesus gave us a warning. “Gird your loins and light your lamps,” he urged. The judgment could come at any time.
Jesus pronounced a blessing. “Blessed are those servants who are ready.” Part business manager and part mom, the steward who took care of the master’s household was blessed.
We can take home two lessons from Jesus’ warning and blessing. You can find several more, but here are two teachings to put in your pocket.
First, take care of others.
The rich fool took care of himself. He planned, stored, and saved for himself. He climbed the ladder of life only to find it was leaning against the wrong wall. He was a fool.
Every day is a good day when I take care of someone in person. When I visit someone in their home, give them a call, or pray with them in person, the day is a good day. When I am busy with Mass, meetings, planning, writing, and praying, something is missing. These are all good things, but we are made to take care of others.
Parents, as you take care of your children, do not fail to take care of your spouse. Children can hijack marriages. Remember, marriage is a sacrament, the kids are not.
Kids, school is starting. Take care of the new kid in the class. Be their friend.
Over age 18, go to the polls. The Florida Primary Election is August 23, 2022. (Find out more at https://dos.myflorida.com/elections/.) Vote that our legislature, commissions, schools, and courts take care of the least and the last. That’s what a great nation does.
A word of caution. Take care not to click “Agree” without reading the fine print:
• Take care of others, even when it costs you and even when it hurts. In a word, sacrifice.
• Take care of others, whether they deserve it or not. In a word, mercy.
• Take care of your enemies, not just your friends. Love as Christ loves you.
First, take care of others. Second, trust the Lord to take care of you.
When the Master arrived and found his servants taking care of his household, Jesus tells us that he put on an apron and served the servants!
In the third century, the Prefect of Rome thought that the Church had a great fortune hidden away. So he ordered Lawrence, a deacon in charge of the care of the poor, to bring the Church’s treasure to him. Lawrence assembled the poor and sick. He proclaimed, “This is the Church’s treasure!” The Prefect was not amused. He had Lawrence slow roasted on an iron grill. Legend tells us that Lawrence called out, “Turn me over. I’m done on this side!” The martyr’s feast day is August 10th.
Even as Lawrence took care of the poor, the Lord took care of him. The Lord did not give Lawrence an eat, drink, and be merry retirement. The Lord gave Lawrence a place at his table in heaven.
I wish I could make it sound more complicated and more important. Only it is as simple as the warning and blessing Jesus told. Take care of the other guys and trust the Lord to take care of you. If it was easy, everyone would be doing it. But it is pretty simple.
And one more thing. Jesus commands no more of us than he did himself. We call him Lord not because he lords it over us. We call him Lord because he served us. He suffered and died on the cross to save us.
As the master on arriving home flipped the tables and served the servants, now he invites us to his table where he feeds us with his very own self.
To take to prayer: What do you need to do to get ready for the coming judgment?
Father David Scotchie is the pastor of Nativity Parish, Longwood in the Diocese of Orlando.
