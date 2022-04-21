Sunday, April 24
Sunday of Divine Mercy
Acts 5:12-16; Ps 118:2-4, 13-15, 22-24; Rev 1:9-11a, 12-13, 17-19; Jn 20:19-31
Nearly 90 years ago a young nun named Sister Faustina was immersed in prayer at her convent in Poland. According to her personal diary, our Lord appeared to her in a unique way by showing streams of blood and water flowing from his heart, similar to what we read in the crucifixion account in St. John’s Gospel. The rays of blue waters signify the cleansing power of his sacrifice, the free gift of God’s Divine Mercy that we first receive in the waters of Baptism. The rays of blood is his life given in sacrifice for the forgiveness of sins, the gift we receive in Holy Communion. This theme of God’s mercy is highlighted not only in Sister Faustina’s diary but in today’s Gospel account of the Risen Christ appearing to his disciples who were in great need of forgiveness themselves. On this 2nd Sunday of Easter we reflect upon the gift of God’s mercy flowing from the heart of His Risen Son.
Our Gospel reading from John 20:19-31 takes place “on the evening of the first day of the week,” which would be the first Easter Sunday evening. Consider the scene: by early morning Mary Magdalene claims to have seen Christ but in an almost unrecognizable new form, but could recognize His voice when he called her name. Hearing her strange report, Peter and John run to see for themselves and discover the tomb empty with the linen burial cloths folded up neatly and placed to the side. This also was very strange. Grave robberies happened but grave robbers are not interested in stealing a dead body but in taking jewelry and linen cloths so they could be washed and sold for a profit. Word must have gotten back to the Apostles who were shut up inside of a room. They were afraid, paralyzed by the fear that they might be crucified next. Instead of being with Jesus when he needed them the most, these grown men, the first bishops/priests of our church, all of them, except for John, abandoned the Lord. Talk about a church scandal.
Locked up, hiding and afraid, Jesus appears in their midst. Imagine seeing a man who you knew was brutally crucified to death and who you had abandoned — standing in your locked room looking better than ever? They must have been scared to death. It is understandable that the first words Jesus says to them is “Peace be with you.” If I were Jesus, my first words to them would have been “Gentleman, your fired!” Jesus could have said that and have been right for doing so, but he didn’t. Jesus shows them Divine Mercy, generously applying the saving grace he accomplished on the cross. Not only does Jesus forgive the first bishop/priests of his young church, he now makes them the normal instrument of his forgiveness to the world in their Apostolic Ministry. Jesus ‘breathes’ on them the Holy Spirit and says to them “Those sins that you forgive are forgiven them.” Were the Apostles humanly perfect so as to absolve sins? Of course not. They can absolve sin because of the power of the Holy Spirit, ordained by Christ the Lord, for the ministry of the forgiveness of sins. That is why to this day a normal part of the practice of our faith is the Sacrament of Reconciliation.
Today’s Gospel shows us the real effects of Christ saving death and resurrection being put into practice. Divine Mercy flows from the heart of Jesus in the waters of baptism, the gift of His saving Body and Blood received in Holy Communion, the forgiveness of our sins when we confess them in the Sacrament of Confession. Regardless of who we are or what we have done, Jesus calls us to receive grace and mercy. The Risen Christ, his church and his forgiveness are not just abstract ideas we believe in. Truly risen, Jesus establishes a real church with real people to bestow grace and mercy by means of the sacraments. As we celebrate this special Sunday of Divine Mercy let us renew our faith, no longer unbelieving – but to believe even without seeing. In that moment when Jesus appeared to the frightened Apostles, may we hear with them the Words of the Living Lord: “Peace be with you.”
Father Brian Campbell is a priest of the Diocese of Palm Beach
