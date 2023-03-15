Sunday, March 19
Fourth Sunday of Lent
1 Sm 16:1b, 6-7, 10-13a; Ps 23: 1-3a, 3b-4, 5, 6; Eph 5:8-14; Jn 9:1-41
Were you afraid of the dark when you were a child? Are you perhaps even now? Even for those who have never had to deal with blindness, the images of blindness and recovery of sight, as well light and darkness, so present in the Scriptures, touch close to the heart. Again, this week, we have a lengthy passage from John’s Gospel for our Gospel reading, this time the series of dialogues related to the healing of the man born blind. We also read, in the first reading’s account of the call of David, of the importance of being able to see as God sees. In the second reading from Ephesians, we read about our identity as “children of light.” Perhaps all these readings could be summarized in a few words: Jesus opens our eyes so that we might see who he really is, the Son of Man, and in seeing him may believe in him and follow him. With our eyes open, we can see others as God sees them and we can have the light to walk as God wants us to walk.
In the Jewish mentality, physical defects, especially such grave handicaps as blindness, were seen as the consequence of personal sin, and thus the Gospel passage starts with the question and answer: “‘Rabbi, who sinned, this man or his parents, that he was born blind?’ Jesus answered, ‘Neither he nor his parents sinned; it is so that the works of God might be made visible through him.’” The healing of this man will allow Jesus to be revealed as the “Light of the World.” Is it not a challenge for us to see every difficulty in our lives (when our eyes are opened as well) as an opportunity to give glory to God?
Later, after Jesus puts mud on the man’s eyes and gives him sight, the Pharisees, upset about this healing on a sabbath, challenge first the man, then his parents and then the man again, wanting to be able to have a way to accuse Jesus. I encourage you to read this passage carefully, especially if in your parish the pastoral option is taken to read a shortened version of this Gospel. There are moments of courage, cowardice, awe and even humor in this account. The moment when his physical vision became clear spiritual vision comes in his final discussion with Jesus, after the Pharisees have thrown him out of their gathering. “‘Do you believe in the Son of Man?’ He answered and said, ‘Who is he, sir, that I may believe in him?’ Jesus said to him, ‘You have seen him, the one speaking with you is he.’ He said, ‘I do believe, Lord,’ and he worshiped him.”
When we can truly see Jesus, recognize him, and worship him, then we can not only see the truth about him, but we can see the truth about ourselves. Then we can follow the advice of the Letter to the Ephesians: “Live as children of light, for light produces every kind of goodness and righteousness and truth. Try to learn what is pleasing to the Lord.” St. Paul offers some specific ways in which we are to live as “children of light,” but certainly at the center needs to be the willingness to live “exposed to the light,” so important at a time when there is so much shameful darkness.
Finally, turning back to the first reading, when we are filled with faith in Jesus, who has given us sight and light, and when we are living as children of the light, then we can truly see even our brothers and sisters, as God sees them. As the Lord said to Samuel: “Not as man sees does God see, because man sees the appearance but the Lord looks into the heart.” Would not all of our relationships with other people be different if we truly tried to see each other person as God sees them, with the same love with which God looked on David and with which Jesus looked at the blind man?
This Sunday falls on March 19, St. Joseph’s Day. Although the observation of the Solemnity gets pushed to Monday this year, it is good to remember that St. Joseph was able to see clearly, thanks to his openness to God’s will in his life and the Blessed Mother’s life: he was able to see Jesus as the Emmanuel, God-with-us. With St. Joseph, we ask Jesus today to be able to see him and have faith in him, to live as children of the light, and to see others with the eyes of God. Seeing with the eyes of faith, we say: “We do believe, Lord,” and we worship Jesus and we give glory to his heavenly Father.
Father Alfredo Hernández is the rector/president of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach. He is a priest of the Diocese of Palm Beach.
