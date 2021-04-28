Sunday, May 2
Fifth Sunday of Easter
Acts 9:26-31; Ps 22:26-27, 28, 30, 31-32; 1 Jn 3:18-24; Jn 15:1-8
Our readings for the Fifth of Easter offer us images that are both beautiful and challenging. Both are aspects of God’s Word and its meaning to us today. In the first reading of the Acts of the Apostles, we read of persecution in the early Church. Paul, who had persecuted Christians, has arrived in Jerusalem, and is now himself a victim of persecution. Despite opposition and suffering, however, we are told that the community of believers grew and “the Church was at peace” (Acts 9:31).
In the second reading, St. John calls us to love “in deed and truth” (1 Jn 3:18). He promises us perfect union with Jesus, as we hear in the Gospel as well, but only if we “keep his commandments and do what pleases him” (1 Jn 3:22). If we want to be united with Jesus, we cannot afford to fall into the false sense of security because we pray a lot, but our faith in Jesus as the Son of God must be lived out according to his command to love.
This theme continues in the passage we read from chapter 15 of the Gospel of John. Jesus describes himself as the vine, his Father as the winegrower, and us as the branches. There are few Scripture passages that are so encouraging and challenging at the same time. Our union with Jesus Christ transforms us. The fruit we will give will bring glory to God. Jesus’ word of Jesus has already had a great impact on us, in the words of the Lord, pruning us: “He takes away every branch in me that does not bear fruit, and every one that does he prunes so that it bears more fruit” (Jn 15:2).
But what if we don’t allow Christ to prune us? I don’t know about you, but the idea of being pruned doesn’t sound attractive. But Jesus goes on to say, “Anyone who does not remain in me will be thrown out like a branch and wither; people will gather them and throw them into a fire and they will be burned” (Jn 15:6). The fundamental challenge of the Christian life is to allow the word of Jesus to have a constant effect on us, which allows us to remain united to him and thus be transformed in us more and more.
The situation described in the Acts of the Apostles is not too strange for those we know how many places in the world, the mere fact of being a Christian means hanging a target around their necks. Persecution affects more and more Christians in more countries around the world. So many Christians have been killed, solely for being Christian, just in this century. Persecution is not something from distant ages. Only in recent months, priests and nuns and committed lay people have been kidnapped or killed in Nigeria and Haiti, to name just two places. Perhaps in our country, there is no danger of being killed for being a Christian right now, we know that it is a great challenge to proclaim the Catholic faith in its integrity. If we defend the right to life of the unborn and the dignity of marriage and the family, we are seen as recalcitrant conservatives by part of society. If we defend the immigrant and the poor and speak against capital punishment, we are seen as bleeding heart liberals. To remain united to Christ means being willing to love with his love in every situation, no matter the price.
The comfort offered by our first reading, however, and the comfort that 2,000 years of Christian history confirms to us, is that the Church has been healthiest when she has been persecuted. When the sons and daughters have suffered to bear witness to Christ, the Church has been the most united and most fruitful.
The late Cardinal Francis George, Archbishop of Chicago, died on April 17, after a long battle with cancer. Three years before his 2015 death, in an interview in 2012, he clarified a quote frequently attributed to him about martyrdom: “I expect to die in bed, my successor will die in prison and his successor will die a martyr in the public square. His successor will pick up the shards of a ruined society and slowly help rebuild civilization, as the Church has done so often in human history.” Cardinal George knew his words had been manipulated to be used in political contexts and wanted to make sure that the hope that was at the center of the message would be clear. (Drake, Tim. 2012, Oct. 24. Cardinal George: The Myth and Reality of ‘I’ll Die in My Bed.’ National Catholic Register. www.ncregister.com/blog/cardinal-george-the-myth-and-reality-of-ill-die-in-my-bed)
Do we want to be persecuted? Certainly not. But we cannot flee persecution and be faithful to the Gospel. The consequences are terrible if we do not remain united to Jesus, if we do not love “in truth and in deed,” if we do not bear witness to Jesus, if we do not allow his word to and transform us. The consequences of keeping us united with Jesus are amazing, no matter the price: “If you remain in me and my words remain in you, ask for whatever you want and it will be done for you. By this is my Father glorified, that you bear much fruit and become my disciples” (Jn 15:8). United to Jesus, may we glorify his Father, bear abundant fruit, and be his true disciples.
Father Alfredo Hernandez is Rector/President of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boyton Beach.