Sunday, Jan. 9
The Baptism of the Lord
Is 42:1-4, 6-7; Ps 29:1-2, 3-4, 3, 9-10; Acts 10:34-38; Lk 3:15-16, 21-22
The Presbyterian minister William Barclay wrote that of all the days in a person’s life, two days were the most special: “the day we are born and the day we discover why.”
More than two weeks ago at Christmas, we celebrated the day Jesus was born. At overflowing Masses we caroled “O Come All Ye Faithful” while the priest entered in a cloud of incense. During communion, it was our turn to process to the altar as we sang, “Silent Night.” On Christmas Day we celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ and the incarnation of the Son of God.
Today, the Baptism of the Lord, we discover why he was born. And the reason was not what the people had expected.
John the Baptist had promised a mighty Messiah. “He will baptize you with the Holy Spirit and fire.” But when the moment came, Jesus humbly submitted to his baptism. Heaven was opened and the Holy Spirit like a dove descended on him.
Noah had sent out a dove from the ark to see whether the waters still covered the earth. The dove came back toward evening and there in its bill was an olive leaf. Noah knew then that the flood had fallen. God’s vengeance on sinful creation had passed, and peace between heaven and earth had been restored.
The baptism of Jesus, marked with the Holy Spirit like a dove, inaugurated a new beginning. Peace between heaven and earth had been restored. The beloved Son had been anointed to “bring forth justice to the nations, not crying out, not shouting.” His gentle justice would be a light for the nations, “to open the eyes of the blind, to bring out prisoners from confinement, and from the dungeon, those who live in darkness” (Isaiah 42:3, 7).
Loaded with all our guilt on his shoulders, he had borne our sins down into the depths of the Jordan. Coming up from the waters, he rose from the water in anticipation of his resurrection that broke the bonds of sin and death.
The baptism of Jesus revealed that he had been born to die and rise that the kingdom of God come. What’s more, it revealed not just why he had been born. His baptism reveals why we are born.
Our culture tells us that we are born without any real purpose or place except for whatever we create for ourselves. It is up to us to give meaning to our lives.
If only this view considered the Baptism of Jesus. It would see that through our own baptism into the death and resurrection of Jesus, we are reborn. We are given new birth by water and the Spirit. As by adoption, we become sons and daughters of God.
Jesus taught us to pray, “Our Father.” Through his baptism, his Father became our Father. We have become brothers and sisters to one another in Christ. The kingdom comes. The meaning of our lives is found in the baptism of the Lord. For this we are born, and for this we live.
The hymn, “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” proclaims this truth. “Born to raise us from the earth, born to give us second birth.” With the angels we praise him, “Hark the herald angels sing, glory to the newborn king.”
To take to prayer: Two days are the most special: “the day we are born and the day we discover why.” What day were you baptized?
Father David Scotchie is pastor of Nativity Parish in Longwood, in the Diocese of Orlando.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.