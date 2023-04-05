Sunday, April 9
The Resurrection of the Lord - Easter
Acts 10:34a, 37-43; Ps 118:1-2, 16-17, 22-23; Col 3:1-4; Jn 20:1-9
In the 1990 romantic movie comedy Joe vs. the Volcano, Tom Hanks plays a man who, after being told he is dying of a rare disease, accepts a financial offer to travel to a remote South Pacific Island and throw himself into a volcano on behalf of the superstitious natives. Along the way, he meets and falls in love with Meg Ryan, the woman taking him there.
In a wonderful scene, Tom and Meg sit together one night under a beautiful starlit sky, when Meg’s character Patricia speaks this powerful truth: “My father says that almost the whole world is asleep. Everybody you know. Everybody you see. Everybody you talk to. He says that only a few people are awake, and they live in a state of constant total amazement.”
Indeed, think how often we find ourselves “sleeping through life,” especially since we know that sleeping is one of the most effective ways we avoid dealing with the pains, sorrows, frustrations, and disappointments that make up a good bit of our lives.
But today is Easter, and the thunderous boom of the stone rolling away from the tomb of Christ shatters any thoughts we might have of sleeping!
Let me share with you some of the striking words of an ancient Easter homily from the 2nd century of our Christian faith:
“Those who sleep. Rise…
I command you: Awake, sleeper,
I have not made you to be held prisoner…
Arise from the dead; I am the life of the dead.
Arise O work of my hands, arise you who were fashioned in my image
Rise, let us go hence; for you are in me and I in you;
Together we are one….”
No matter the liturgy you are sharing this Easter, whether attending to the whole panoply of scripture at the Great Vigil or tasting the various readings available for Easter Sunday, today is Easter—there is no time for sleeping; no time for living from our fears, for bending to our uncertainties and sinking into hopelessness. Today, God’s invitation once again goes forth for each of us to be a person who lives “in a state of constant total amazement!”
Yes it is true, we’d be fools not to admit that so many situations in this world, in our own little corners of this world are riddled with hopelessness and despair, often leaving us far from joy-filled amazement: government leaders seemingly stuck in permanent gridlock; women and children living in poverty and abuse; the perceived irrelevance of so much the Church believes and proclaims; broken relationships and bullying in school; cacophonous cries for more war-making; endless pornography surfacing every time we simply open the internet.
It is so easy to tumble into despair, or to pretend that nothing is wrong, or to hope we can “sleep it off.” How can we truly be, as St. Peter tells us today, witnesses to the Resurrection; how can we be a people of hope amid all the pains of our broken world and our dashed expectations?
Resurrection tells us that suffering is never the last word; that God is always a God of life—and, as the Blessed Virgin Mary once proclaimed, “Nothing is impossible for God.”
My friends, today is Easter and we are invited at each celebration of the Eucharist this day to reclaim our Baptism! Christ is risen! Christ is alive and Christ is active in our world! So awake and arise, sleepers—and let us go forth! Alleluia!
Father Benjamin Berinti, CPPS, is pastor of both Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and St. Joseph Catholic Church in the Diocese of Orlando.
