Seventh Sunday of Easter
Can you recall the first time you ever flew in an airplane? For us wingless, grounded creatures of gravity, flight has been a part of our ancient dreams. Until the invention of the airplane in the early 1900’s, we could only imagine what flight could be like or the possibility of seeing the world from the clouds. This week we celebrate the Solemnity of our Lord’s Ascension into heaven. Jesus in his risen body, finished with his earthbound mission, unaided by an airplane, unhindered by gravity, unchained from mortality, lifts up his eyes and ascends to the highest heavens in majesty! In this awesome event we have a glimpse of what will take place for those who are found worthy on the Last Day of Judgment.
When we consider the life, death, resurrection and ascension of the Lord we can see the full ‘circle’ of God’s plan of salvation for the world. Think of it visually this way: at the top of the circle moving downward to the right, three o’clock, is God the Father sending his eternal Son into our world. Before he was ever known as ‘Jesus’, the Son has always existed with God the Father and is Himself God the Son (Jn 1:1-18), the living ‘Word of God.’ The eternal Son of the Father descends from heaven’s glory the moment Mary said ‘yes’ to the Archangel Gabriel at the Annunciation. The plan of salvation begins as He takes on our humanity - fully God (eternal being) and man (mortal creature). As God ‘Incarnate,’ every moment of earthly time that Jesus experiences from his conception in the womb of Mary until he enters into eternal glory in the ascension – each second is simultaneously attached to his eternal divinity. That is why we can portray him today as a baby born in a manger at Christmas, as a preacher giving a sermon on the mount, as crucified, risen, etc. In Christ the limitations of time and the material world meets its maker and becomes fused into eternity - “Behold, I make all things new”.
Back to the circle image. Now imagine the life of Christ we read in the Gospels from the Annunciation to the Crucifixion as three o’clock moving to nine o’clock. In this time frame Jesus personally experiences our life, family, work, hopes, suffering and death. What sin and death has chained down by our lost and fallen condition, Jesus attaches it all to himself and redeems it by living life perfectly as God meant to to be from the beginning. In rising from the dead, Jesus risen body is the sign of our mortal body being transformed for the reality of eternal life. Our body now is similar to a caterpillar that in death enters the cocoon until on that Last Day of the Resurrection becomes like the butterfly. Ah. And so what is left for the butterfly too do? To fly with grace!
The final part of the circle of God’s plan of salvation, moving from nine o’clock to midnight is the Ascension. Completing what he came to do from the beginning, the Son of God returns to heavenly glory with the Father. But this time he comes to heaven’s glory with one more addition – a risen body, the penultimate sign of what God plans to do with us and the whole material world on the last day when our circle of life and death will be complete. Humanity, in the broken circle of sin and death, now has the path to healing, resurrection and ascension to God in Jesus Christ. Are we walking and living on that narrow path?
One day the final hour will strike and the day of judgment will come. If we have lived and died in Christ, he will call our name to the resurrection of life (John 5:24-30). Rising from the tomb in glory, finished with our earthbound mission, unaided by an airplane, unhindered by gravity, unchained from mortality, lifting up our eyes – we too shall ascend to the highest heavens in majesty.
