The Ascension of the Lord
Acts 1:1-11; Ps 47:2-3, 6-7, 8-9; Eph 1:17-23; Lk 24:46-53
Since my ordination as a priest 30 years ago, I have felt that the most important mission the Lord has entrusted to me is to share hope. Young people find it hard to believe living a committed life is worth living, whether in marriage or in priestly or religious life. I am convinced that a major part of the reason for this difficulty is that young people have trouble hoping in their own capacity for lifelong faithfulness. It is difficult for spouses and fathers to deal with many hard situations in their marriages or with their children, because they do not see a positive way out of their problems. It is very painful for the elderly to face the ailments of old age and inevitable death, because they do not feel sure of the definitive future.
I know — and am glad — that this diagnosis does not apply to everyone, but it seems to me that it is relevant for many people and I imagine many of those with whom you meet on a daily basis. Perhaps some of you also are afraid as you look to the future, whether the immediate future or the more distant future which is eternal life. For all of us, the liturgical feast we celebrate this Sunday, the Ascension of the Lord, can be for us a privileged occasion of hope.
Why should the Solemnity of the Ascension fill us with so much hope? With the disciples, we see Jesus taken to heaven, but he does not leave us alone, but promises us the gift of the Spirit (cf. Luke 24:46–53). As Jesus ascends to heaven, he carries our humanity with him, so that forever Jesus, who is true God and true Man, will now “appear before God on our behalf” (Hebrews 9:24). This point is key in the Christian faith. Jesus, as we ascend to heaven, does not cease to be one of us, in all our bodily and spiritual humanity. The big difference is that he has been glorified, so that he lives the fullness of what God’s plan is for each of his sons and daughters. In going to heaven, is showing us our own destiny.
Thus, Jesus’ Ascension fills us with hope because it allows us to see who we are truly meant to be. We are truly called to share in the life of God. We are drawn to the heart of the Trinity. Jesus, by the power of the Spirit he will send upon us, allows us even now to share that life, and promises us that we will share it perfectly in heaven.
Filled with this hope, we long for the gift of the Holy Spirit. In the days between the Ascension and Pentecost (which we celebrate next Sunday), the Church awaits the coming of the Spirit, as did the disciples and Mary in the Upper Room. Filled with that same Spirit that came upon us in Baptism and Confirmation, let us have the courage to bring this hope into the world.
Of this I am convinced: if we opened our eyes and saw the wonderful plan that God has prepared for us, to share the life of his Son already here and now in the life of the Church and then in heaven, we would not be afraid of anything. It is my prayer on the occasion of the Ascension that that all of us may be instruments of hope, the hope that so many of our brothers and sisters so long for, the hope that we all long for.
Father Alfredo Hernandez is rector/president of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach.
