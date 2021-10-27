Sunday, Oct. 31
When my beloved grandmother Emma died so many years ago, we learned that her death was brought on by complications from an enlarged heart. While her sickness and death came to my family as a complete surprise, the cause of her death did not — I always knew my grandmother had an immense, expansive, “enlarged” heart. She spent a lifetime of expanding her heart, and in doing so, she enabled so many others, especially me, to push out and expand the boundaries of my own heart, my own capacities to love, give, share, understand and forgive. More than anyone I have ever known, my grandmother Emma, as Jesus proclaims today, was “not far from the Kingdom of God.”
Today’s gospel dialogue between the scribe and Jesus, echoing Moses’ declaration in Deuteronomy, leaves little room for small, undeveloped hearts; Jesus leaves little room for half-heartedness. No matter what we do, whether for God or neighbor, Jesus declares: we must do it whole-heartedly. Mediocrity has no place in our commitment to faith. To live out our faith requires the full attention of heart, soul, mind and body.
But you and I know that there never seems to be enough time, or space, or energy in any one day or any one lifetime to do everything. Living always seems to be a matter of priorities. We are forced to live selectively. But how do we choose where to place the emphasis? How do we determine what matters most? Where do we set the boundaries?
The scribe in our gospel proclamation wanted to set priorities in his life. He turns to Jesus and poses the question: “Which is the first of all the commandments?” In other words, what is the focus that makes sense of everything else I do in my life?
Jesus’ strong, not-mincing-any-words reply to the scribe, and to us, is to give every ounce of heart, mind, soul and body to God! Is it any wonder that the scribe and the crowd, after hearing Jesus’ powerful conviction about loving God and neighbor whole-heartedly “dared not ask him any more questions”?
But as we have been learning from the Letter to the Hebrews these past several weeks, Jesus the high priest, empathizes with our weakness to be whole-hearted, and despite our mixed or lackluster priorities, is “always able to save those who approach God…since he lives forever to make intercession.”
As overwhelming as it may be, confident in the intercession of Christ, we must begin again, today, joining with our ancestors in faith, and “hear”—we must hear the Word of God coming to us and take account of our priorities. Living a mediocre life of faith is cheap and easy—but so are the results.
Her “enlarged heart” eventually cost my grandmother her life, but because of her gracious heart, her life and the life of so many others were filled with goodness, truth, beauty, forgiveness, and love. Enlarging our hearts will cost us too! Any more questions?
Father Berinti serves as pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Melbourne Beach.
