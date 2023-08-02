Sunday, Aug. 6
Feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord
Dn 7:9-10, 13-14; Ps 97:1-2, 5-6, 9; 2 Pt 1:16-19; Mt 17:1-9
One of my most uncomfortable college roommate challenges was living with someone who was an extremely early riser (came by it honestly, as he was raised on the farm). However, it wasn’t the stirring and running the shower before dawn that was most irritating, rather the fact that he insisted, upon awakening, setting the overhead fluorescent lights ablaze!
Have you ever really looked at yourself under the strange glow of fluorescent lighting? Frightening, to say the least! Fluorescents are a stark reminder of just how harsh light can be.
High intensity light is being blasted through each of our scriptures for this Feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord. And while we generally welcome light, especially the light which is Christ, the light which is the glory of God, we also know that light exposes that which we often try so hard to keep hidden, tucked away in the recesses of our minds, hearts, and souls. To be honest, we are fearful of light’s revelations.
As we hear of Daniel’s vision of surging flames and burning wheels of fire; the Psalmist proclaiming that mountains are “melting like wax” when touched by the radiance of the Lord; the Letter of Peter recounting the flashes of majesty upon Mount Tabor; and Matthew’s rendition of Jesus’ transfigured visage and clothing blazing like the sun—we too are bathed in light. But are we willing to allow ourselves to be touched by this light, or are we fearful we might “melt like wax” when the hiding places in our lives are exposed for what they are?
Matthew lets us know that Peter, when first encountering the brilliance of his transfigured Lord, does not cower in fear and trembling (that will come later at the sound of the voice), nor does he hide his face in shame; rather, Peter embraces the light of Christ and immediately declares, “Lord, it is good that we are here!”
In the presence of the light who is Christ, the disciples find a welcoming place, so much so, that Peter suggests setting up camp.
While light can be harsh and expose that which we would rather keep out of sight, perhaps we can take comfort in the light the Lord desires to shine on our lives and know that Christ embraces the good, the bad and the ugly. And in his embrace, we can be transfigured, transformed into more of the divine likeness, the divine likeness we are created to reflect.
As we allow the light of God’s Word to stream into and through us this week, let us be reminded that the goal of God’s exposing light is redemptive and inclusive. It seeks not to frighten us, who too often walk and live in darkness, but rather to draw us into changed and transformed lives.
The Lord exposes our deeds of darkness, not to chart strikes against us in judgment, but as opportunities to experience God’s love. After all, through Baptism into the life of the Beloved Son, we become children of light and challenged to reflect God’s own light in the world.
Father Benjamin Berinti, CPPS, is pastor of both Immaculate Conception and St. Joseph parishes, which are in Diocese of Orlando.
