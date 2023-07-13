Sunday, July 16
Fifteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time
Is 55:10-11; Ps 65:10, 11, 12-13, 14; Rom 8:18-23; Mt 13:1-23 or Mt 13:1-9
Has my life borne fruit? When you have worked hard on a particular task, whether a project at work or a project for a parish community, it is normal to look back, wondering if it was all worth it.
Parents, whose children have grown up, look back to see how much success they have had in their mission. Elderly people will often consider what fruit their lives have borne, as they see that there is less road ahead of them than behind.
Our readings today speak to us of bearing fruit. Isaiah compares the word of the Lord to the waters of rain, and writes: “My word shall not return to me void, but shall do my will, achieving the end for which I sent it.”
The word of God cannot be fruitless. This truth assures us that our efforts, nurtured by the word of God, cannot be fruitless either. The Psalmist expresses a similar idea, after describing the work that the Lord has done in his fields: “The fields are garmented with flocks and the valleys blanketed with grain. They shout and sing for joy.”
St. Paul, writing to the Romans, makes clear that not only are all people waiting for this joy, but all of creation: “We know that all creation is groaning in labor pains even until now; and not only that, but we ourselves, who have the first fruits of the Spirit, we also groan within ourselves as we wait for adoption, the redemption of our bodies.” The assurance that all we do for and with Christ, animated by his Spirit, will bear fruit, is what allows us to work with courage in the world.
This passage from Romans begins: “I consider that the sufferings of this present time are as nothing compared with the glory to be revealed for us.”
Catholics do not look for suffering. We are not masochists. But we look at the world realistically, and we can see the truth, pointed out many times by recent Popes, most recently by Pope Francis, that there have been more Christian martyrs in the 20th and 21st centuries than in the previous 19 Christian centuries.
In his letter on July 5 establishing the Commission of the New Martyrs — Witnesses of the Faith, Pope Francis wrote, “Indeed, martyrs have accompanied the life of the Church in every age, and flourish as ‘ripe and excellent fruits of the Lord’s vineyard’ even today.” We know there is suffering in each of our lives. Living the Gospel well always opens us up to suffering. But none of this compares with the joy that awaits us.
Turning now to the Gospel parable of the sower and the seed, perhaps the most amazing hope of all, speaking by way of analogy, is that of God himself, who knowing our weakness, commends his seed to us to care for and to help to grow. Jesus describes in the parable the many ways the growth of the seed can be stopped before it starts, stunted or choked off. Yet the sower continues to sow. God trusts in us to bear fruit, because he knows that is his work that we are to do and his fruit that we are to bear.
Summer is certainly a good time for all of us to pause and take stock of our lives. Can we look honestly but at the same time hopefully at the reality of our lives? Can we trust that if the Lord has done the sowing and the watering, then our lives will bear fruit, even if sometimes the signs do not seem so clear to us? Can we accept that suffering may have been in the past, or may be now, a part of our Christian journey, but that this is not a reason to despair, but precisely the occasion to “cast our anchor towards the throne of God”? Can we trust that Jesus will continue to care for and water and fertilize the seed of the Kingdom of God he has planted in us and that we (each of us, and all of us together in the Church) can indeed bear fruit “a hundred or sixty or thirtyfold”?
Father Alfredo Hernández is the Rector/President of the St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach.
