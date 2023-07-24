Sunday, July 30
Seventeenth Sunday in Ordinary Time
My predecessor as Rector of St. Vincent de Paul, Bishop David Toups of Beaumont, Texas, took Romans 8:28 as his episcopal motto: “All things work together for good for those who love God.” Even when we were working together, I would hear this passage a lot. These words express great confidence in God but can sound trite to the person who is in a situation of great pain. When our families are experiencing difficulties or suffering because of the ill health of loved ones, when we see a world afflicted by terrorism and war and when little respect is paid to human life and to the family, when we face the consequences of our own sins, “all things work together for the good” can seem like a slap in the face. When we hear the prayer of Solomon, a leader who prayed for wisdom, and it seems that so much of our politics are so far from what he prayed for, everything working “together for the good” can seem simply a pipe dream.
But what is St. Paul truly saying when he promises that all will “work together for the good”? It is because we are conformed to Jesus, the Son of God that we can share in his justice and his glory. It is as we “conform” ourselves to him, as we are united to him in his passion and cross that we can be assured of being united with him fully in his resurrection. Recognizing the awesomeness of the purpose to which God has called us is a cause of wonder. It is thus that the cross, present in all of our lives, can be the road to the resurrection, can be the road to true joy. The Gospel parables help us to appreciate what that joy looks like, what it is that we hope to achieve when we trust in the promise of St. Paul.
In the parables of the buried treasure and the pearl of great price, we see the importance of having the wisdom and using the wisdom for which Solomon prays for in the first reading, the wisdom that allows us to know what it is worth spending our whole lives to achieve. The trust that Saint Paul expresses in Romans 8, “that all things work for good for those who love God,” gives us the courage to sacrifice all, in order to live the life of the kingdom of heaven, in our personal lives, in our work, in our families.
Although these parables go beyond the need to be willing to sacrifice, their primary focus is on what it is worth sacrificing for. In describing the actions of the finder of the treasure, Jesus says that “out of joy (he) sells all that he has and buys that field.” When we focus on the price that we pay to be faithful to the principles of the kingdom, we can lose sight of what motivates us to pay that price: joy. The joy of being, in Saint Paul’s words, “conformed to the image of his Son, so that we might be the firstborn among many brothers and sisters,” is the true motivation behind living the Christian life, no matter the opposition, no matter the price.
Here then is the key word for this Sunday’s readings — joy. The joy of knowing that we have found God’s true plan for the world and for our lives, the joy of recognizing his Son as our brother and Savior who brings us into communion with God, the joy of tasting even imperfectly the life of reconciliation with God and with each other which is the life of the kingdom of heaven – this is why we should be willing to give all in order to buy the field or the pearl. This knowledge, this certainty, allows us not to mope and complain about how great a price we are paying, but to be full of joy as we “sell all that we have and buy it.”
The final parable this Sunday refers to the separation of good and evil “at the end of the age.” The message of the first two parables makes clear that we as Christians are not motivated mainly by fear of the judgment, but by the joy of the kingdom. As we invite others to share our joy, by the witness of our words and our lives, we leave the judgment to God, and let our joy bear witness to him. If we have found the kingdom of heaven and know it belongs to us (or we belong to it), then we will be full of joy. As Teilhard de Chardin wrote (and many have cited him): “Joy is the infallible sign of the presence of God.”
The “pearl of great price” for which we are called in the Gospel to be willing to sacrifice all is life in and with Christ, who is the source of perfect joy. As we are united to him, situations of pain do not miraculously become easier to tolerate, but we can have the certainty that our sufferings have meaning, precisely because they are one with his. It is in this way that all things will indeed work together for the good, for us who love Christ. It is in this way that we can live in real joy, no matter what is happening in our lives and what is happening around us, not with heads hidden in the sand, but with our eyes raised to heaven and looking around us with Christ’s love. Have we found the kingdom hidden in our world? Has our joy at finding it allowed us to “sell all that we have in order to buy it”? Do our lives bear witness to that joy?
Father Alfredo Hernandez is the rector/president of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach.
