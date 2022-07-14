Nearly 22 years ago I had the pleasure of spending a semester abroad as a college student with the opportunity to travel.
On one such weekend I boarded a train for a trip to Bavaria. I found myself sitting next to an older gentleman who spotted a Miraculous Medal that I was wearing. Clearly a Catholic man, he showed me pictures from a booklet of his hometown of Passua that contained the world’s largest cathedral organ. He shared his children and grandchildren’s pictures and even offered to share a chocolate bar in his knapsack.
All of this occurred without him being able to speak a word of English and I was just about as equally handicapped in understanding his German. Communication occurred entirely by smile, warmth and welcome. It’s an experience that I never have forgotten.
Today’s Scriptures remind us of the lasting difference it makes when share with others a warm welcome — we might be surprised to find out who we are entertaining.
A big surprise is coming to Abraham and his wife Sarah in our first reading today from Genesis 18. After calling this childless and elderly couple to leave behind their former life in the Ur of Chaldees (modern day Iraq) and travel to the Promised Land, God appears to them today to fulfill a promise he made to them, that they would bear a son who will be a father to generations to come, to nation too large to count.
Traveling in the obedience of faith, Abraham and Sarah are living in a tent, the day is hot and they are 99 years old. Notice how God appears to Abraham and Sarah. On that hot day, sitting at the door of his tent Abraham looked up and saw three men, all of whom he addresses as “Lord.” We can see in this passage in Genesis a strong clue of God’s identity as one in three — the Holy Trinity.
Imagine if Abraham — tired, hot and weary from traveling — decided to tell these three men to go take a hike, maybe go visit the tent down the street. If he would have done that, there would be no rest of the Bible or a Jesus for us to talk about. It was precisely in the act of warmly welcoming these strangers that Abraham ends up entertaining God Himself.
Similar to our first reading in Genesis, our Gospel reading reveals God the Son visiting a small family of siblings — Lazarus, Martha and Mary. These two sisters and brother were real people, just like Abraham and Sarah. The siblings provided a warm welcome to Jesus and his apostles. This welcome will develop into a real friendship.
Martha has the type “A” personality — she’s the “go-getter.” Martha is the one getting dinner ready, setting up the table, making sure that the napkins are folded correctly, the silverware polished, the floors swept, the furniture dusted. … You get the picture.
And where is Martha’s sister Mary? Mary is the type “B” personality — relaxed, contemplative, more of the “flower on the wall” type. Mary is sitting next to Jesus, enjoying every moment in his presence.
Martha comments to Jesus: “Lord, do you not care that my sister has left me to do all the work?” That must have been awkward moment for everyone. Jesus reminds Martha that Mary has chosen the better part in spending quality time with him. That does not mean that Martha’s hard work isn’t important either, but what is most important thing is the person right in front of us.
In a society that is so caught up in our phones, music, shows and skin-deep relationships, do we behold and enjoy the unique presence of the person God has placed in our path? Even if we can’t speak the same language, do we encounter their soul in smiling, sharing photos of family and a candy bar?
Martha just happened to be preparing dinner for the most important person to ever walk on our earth. Mary knew it and so can we when we spend quality time with family, friends and even strangers. In providing a warm welcome, you never know who you might be entertaining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.