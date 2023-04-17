Saint Donan

Saint Donan, also known as Saint Donnán of Eigg, lived from about 550 to 17 April 617. He was probably Irish in origin, and probably of noble birth. He is known for his efforts to introduce Christianity to the Picts of north-west Scotland. Very little remains of him in the written record, but he is remembered in the quite remarkable number of places named after him across large parts of modern Scotland. The only part of his life to have made it into the annals in any detail was his death, when he and 52 of his monks were murdered at their monastery on the Isle of Eigg. 

Donan's birth date of 650 is a supposition, deriving largely from a comment in a document that he was contemporary with, but younger than, St. Columba. He seems to have crossed to south-western Scotland early in his adult life, possibly in company with a number of followers. His progress can then be traced by a series of places named "Kildonan", "Kildonnan", "Chapel Donan" and "Eilean Donan" stretching up the western seaboard of Scotland from Ayrshire and the Isle of Arran via the Western Isles to Sutherland. The instance of East Kildonan, in Manitoba, Canada reflects the much later Scottish diaspora rather than Donan's own travels. Additionally, it is said that at least eleven churches in Scotland are dedicated to St Donan.

