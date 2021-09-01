Alok Sharma, president of the U.N. Climate Change Conference, gestures next to Emma Khadeh and her winning art competition piece, during an event at Whitelee Windfarm, marking six months until the U.N. Climate Change Conference, outside Glasgow, Scotland, May 14, 2021. In a late August radio interview, Pope Francis confirmed that he will attend U.N. Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November this year. (CNS photo/Russell Cheyne, Reuters pool)