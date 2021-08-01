Richard Cheri, choir director of Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish in New Orleans, is seen during the annual conference of the the National Association of Pastoral Musicians in New Orleans July 27-30, 2021. Cheri, who has directed the Archdiocese of New Orleans Gospel Choir for 37 years, was named Pastoral Musician of the Year by the association during the conference. (CNS photo/Peter Finney Jr., Clarion Herald)